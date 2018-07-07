5 Wrestling themed podcasts you should definitely check out

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 339 // 07 Jul 2018, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho hosts the widely popular 'Talk os Jericho' Podcast

Podcasts have taken over the digital world in a big way. According to reports, nearly 68 million Americans listen to podcasts on a weekly basis. That's more than 20% percent of the country's population and this stat is growing every year.

Podcasts are easily accessible sometimes free of cost. A major chunk of the podcast listeners’ multi-task while listening to them. Going for a walk or a long ride, tune in to your favourite podcast and you are ready to go.

The low cost of production involved in making a podcast have them viable for content creators and has resulted in the massive surge in the number of podcasts available today. People like Adam Corolla and Joe Rogan have gained widespread popularity among the masses with their weekly podcasts which are followed by millions of people worldwide.

Pro wrestling has also been bitten by the podcasting bug. There are a number of very good podcasts covering the world of professional wrestling. Podcasters like Peter Rosenberg, Sam Roberts and Conrad Thompon have gained massive notoriety among the wrestling community while legends of the wrestling world like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are being considered as the torchbearers of wrestling-themed podcasts.

With the ever-growing catalog of this medium, here are 5 Wrestling themed podcasts that you should definitely check out:

# 5 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff's podcast

The most recent entrant into the podcasting world, Eric Bischoff has taken the medium by storm. 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff is ranked #1 in Apple Podcast.

Hosted by Conrad Thompson, this podcast delves deep into the Monday Night Wars and more specifically into the 83 Weeks during which WCW dominated WWE in the rating.

The former WCW executive reminisces about the time when he and his company almost put Vince McMahon out of business. Bischoff talks about how and when the Monday night wars started, what inspired to form the NWO, his relationship with various WCW alumni and a host of other stuff.

The show is very well structured and is something which hardcore WCW fans should definitely check out.