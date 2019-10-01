5 WWE 205 Live Superstars who could be drafted to RAW or SmackDown

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 955 // 01 Oct 2019, 04:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Roster Draft

Change is in the air for WWE right now, with NXT entering its third week on USA Network, and also airing its first full two hour broadcast on the network this Wednesday night.

WWE is also preparing for SmackDown's move to FOX Sports beginning this Friday night, and the event card is stacked, featuring Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston, WWE Hall of Famer and legend appearances and more.

Following this week's Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX, next week's show will feature the beginning of the 2019 WWE Draft, which will take place on both SmackDown and the following Monday's episode of WWE Raw.

With talents across all WWE brands available for the draft, including talents from NXT and 205 Live, it's possible we could see talents from the Cruiserweight division establishing themselves on Raw or SmackDown, or even NXT.

Given the above, let's take a look at five 205 Live stars who could be drafted to Raw and SmackDown during the 2019 WWE roster draft.

#5 Tony Nese

Tony Nese

Former Cruiserweight Champion, Tony Nese, has been a solid hand for WWE since he debuted on the main roster and 205 Live, and he has been one of the backbones of the brand since its inception.

When the Cruiserweight division was resurrected by WWE, it was set to be a focal point of RAW each week, but after the company acquired a large enough talent pool, 205 Live was launched as its own show to feature the under 205-pound Superstars.

While Nese has been a great competitor in the Cruiserweight division, he has a great main roster look and physique that would make him an ideal draft pick for Raw or the Blue Brand following this week's SmackDown premiere on FOX Sports.

1 / 5 NEXT