5 WWE and WCW Gimmicks that would fit current Superstars

Could the Shield transition and adopt the persona of an iconic faction

It is said that nothing in wrestling is original.

It is also said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. After all, something is only replicated if it is successful the first time. I assure you that this list does not contain the Shockmaster or the Gobbledy Gooker.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Before there was 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, there was 'Nature Boy' Buddy Rogers. The Road Warriors begot Demolition. To be fair, Demolition had a very very good run, and would probably be in the WWE Hall of Fame, were it not for the fact that they are part of a lawsuit against the company.

Suffice it to say that Ric Flair went on to become one of the greatest of all time, usurped only by Shawn Michaels.

Speaking of Shawn Michaels, there was a time when Dolph Ziggler tried unsuccessfully to become Shawn Michaels 2.0, instead of just being the Showoff. TNA tried to replicate the magic of The Four Horsemen with their own stable, Fortune. Like all things TNA, it was not very successful.

Some recycled ideas are good, others are ill-advised.

These are ideas I would use to reboot, or tweak certain wrestlers on the WWE Roster.

#5 Braun Strowman wants to know Who's Next

Beloved by smarks and casual fans, cheered by men, women, and children, he consistently received some of the loudest and most positive reactions of the night

Braun Strowman was arguably the hottest babyface in the company. Beloved by smarks and casual fans, cheered by men, women, and children, he consistently received some of the loudest and most positive reactions of the night.

Yes, Strowman is incredibly athletic, but it wasn't wrestling ability that got him over. His signature move is a running shoulder tackle, and his finishing move is a powerslam. Seth Rollins and A.J. Styles he is not.

Strowman got over due to his incredible natural charisma, boulder-like build, and a simple catchphrase.

Surely, there are similarities with a certain WCW Titan?

Right now, Strowman is the most feared man in the company, and on a collision course for the Universal Championship. But, the crowd does not want to boo him, and he will eventually need to be turned back babyface.

There is an easy way to do so.

What worked for Goldberg so many years ago, can work Strowman.

Have him run through everybody. Put a mid-card title onto him. Let him prove his worth by defeating everybody. Scratch that, have him wreck everybody. Running shoulder tackle. Maybe a chokeslam. The powerslam. 1-2-3.

Let everybody Get. These. Hands.

1 / 5 NEXT