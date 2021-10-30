5 WWE Backstage altercations between real-life best friends 

Backstage altercations happen in WWE all the time. The rise of social media has made it appear as though this sort of thing is more common in the current era when that's not the case.

Wrestling is a sport full of passion and more often than not tension can boil over and WWE Superstars can often turn and blame their opponent or even the Chairman when things don't go their way.

There are also several backstage arguments that have come about because of unwritten rules in the wrestling business. When new stars join the ranks it takes some time to understand that there are rules to adhere to and that can sometimes lead to a backlash.

Even the best of friends have become the best of enemies behind that curtain and here are just five examples from WWE history.

#5. Current WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE Happy Birthday to my best friend @beckylynchwwe A sister in my soul & a friend in my ❤️ the last five years some important people have come into my life and she’s one. She’s taught me so much about life, our business and her passion for what she does inspires me every day. Happy Birthday to my best friend @beckylynchwwe A sister in my soul & a friend in my ❤️ the last five years some important people have come into my life and she’s one. She’s taught me so much about life, our business and her passion for what she does inspires me every day. https://t.co/qewx9cXsUS

Two of the four famous Horsewomen of NXT, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were as thick as thieves for several years, but it appears that their friendship has become strained in recent times.

Over the past week, headline news has surrounded Charlotte and the fact that The Queen has become distant from the WWE locker room following an altercation with Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Charlotte calling me out on TV and online for “missing time.” Again, The Man will just provide the truth in the face of lies. Charlotte calling me out on TV and online for “missing time.” Again, The Man will just provide the truth in the face of lies. https://t.co/wEGuktuaPd

Despite Lynch being one of her closest friends at one time, the fact that their main event segment last week on SmackDown didn't go to plan was enough to cause some issues.

According to several reports, Flair wasn't happy about the segment, to begin with, and dropped the Championship when she wasn't supposed to. It was reportedly an accident but when the star got backstage after the match she wasn't impressed with the way that the segment made her look.

It was also noted that she snubbed Vince McMahon and was then escorted from the arena by security, which is considered to be quite rare. The WWE locker room has had some issues with Charlotte in the past and were behind Lynch in this altercation after Flair had several run-ins with talent recently.

