5 WWE backstage fights which were huge mismatches

These 5 fights ended before they began.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 12:05 IST

There are always going to be instances where relationships get strained

The art of pro-wrestling basically boils down to two men trying to beat the snot out of each other and achieve physical domination in order to prove their superiority. Sure, there's a modicum of storytelling involved with it, but that's the basic gist of it.

In this world of physical domination, things can get a little heated between members of the locker room who all consider themselves to be alpha males and alpha females and have egos the size of Jupiter. Not a great combination when you consider how much some of these guys rub each other the wrong way.

With all this testosterone and need to sate one's ego in the same room, there are always going to be instances where relationships get strained and the only way to resolve these issues is a good old-fashioned backstage brawl. But, that doesn't mean these fights are always close.

Sometimes one person wins without a shadow of a doubt and gains bragging rights forever. So, without any further ado, here are five WWE backstage fights which were huge mismatches:

#1 Chris Jericho and Goldberg

Goldberg did not have a fun time against Jericho

Back before everyone's favourite grandfather came back to squash Brock Lesnar, Goldberg was a huge name in the old WCW. Another great star from the now-defunct wrestling promotion was Chris Jericho. The two apparently never got along due to Goldberg's refusal to work with the smaller Jericho.

When Goldberg made his much-awaited WWE debut, "The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla" was already an established star. Thus, when Goldberg started running his mouth about how Jericho couldn't sell any moves, Y2J and old man Bill came to blows.

Various reports state that Jericho immediately clamped Goldberg in a front face lock and took him down with a body scissors. When the bigger man managed to escape, Y2J took him down yet again leaving Goldberg a fuming mess.

Not how you would expect a real fight between these two to pan out at all. On the other hand, don't piss off Chris Jericho or you're in big trouble. Both men would go on to work with each other and Jericho has stated that there is no bad blood between them.