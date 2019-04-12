5 WWE backstage secrets that Seth Rollins revealed

Seth Rollins debuted on WWE's main roster in November 2012

Along with establishing himself as one of the best in-ring performers of the decade in WWE, Seth Rollins is also one of the few Superstars who regularly reveals the real-life stories behind some of his most famous moments throughout his career so far.

There have been several memorable milestones in the Shield member’s six-and-a-half years on the main roster, starting with his debut at Survivor Series 2012 when he joined forces with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose for the first time to attack Ryback in the show’s main event.

Since then, he has been a constant presence on WWE programming, becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process, as well as the winner of the 2014 Money In The Bank and 2019 Royal Rumble. Simply put, Rollins is one of the most decorated champions of his generation.

In this article, let’s take a look at five backstage secrets that “The Architect” has revealed in media interviews.

#5 Randy Orton was wary about the WM31 RKO spot

One of the best moments from WrestleMania 31 came when Randy Orton countered a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins by launching his opponent high into the air before slamming him back down to the mat with a sensational RKO.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Rollins revealed that he originally ran the idea by Cesaro and Joey Mercury. Both men thought the move would work, but it turned out that Rollins and Orton repeatedly failed to get the technique right almost every time they practised it.

Then, on the day of WrestleMania, Orton made the decision to take a risk and go ahead with the move.

Rollins said (quotes via Fox Sports):

"He was like ‘yeah… you know what? I always play it safe. I always play it safe every time. And that’s great, but… let’s just try it. To hell with it…. I have plenty of WrestleMania matches, they’re fine but I want to have [this]. Let’s just try it, if we can hit it it’ll be awesome, it’ll be the greatest thing. Let’s just do it.’"

