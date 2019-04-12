×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE backstage secrets that Seth Rollins revealed

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.67K   //    12 Apr 2019, 21:44 IST

Seth Rollins debuted on WWE's main roster in November 2012
Seth Rollins debuted on WWE's main roster in November 2012

Along with establishing himself as one of the best in-ring performers of the decade in WWE, Seth Rollins is also one of the few Superstars who regularly reveals the real-life stories behind some of his most famous moments throughout his career so far.

There have been several memorable milestones in the Shield member’s six-and-a-half years on the main roster, starting with his debut at Survivor Series 2012 when he joined forces with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose for the first time to attack Ryback in the show’s main event.

Since then, he has been a constant presence on WWE programming, becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process, as well as the winner of the 2014 Money In The Bank and 2019 Royal Rumble. Simply put, Rollins is one of the most decorated champions of his generation.

In this article, let’s take a look at five backstage secrets that “The Architect” has revealed in media interviews.

#5 Randy Orton was wary about the WM31 RKO spot

One of the best moments from WrestleMania 31 came when Randy Orton countered a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins by launching his opponent high into the air before slamming him back down to the mat with a sensational RKO.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Rollins revealed that he originally ran the idea by Cesaro and Joey Mercury. Both men thought the move would work, but it turned out that Rollins and Orton repeatedly failed to get the technique right almost every time they practised it.

Then, on the day of WrestleMania, Orton made the decision to take a risk and go ahead with the move.

Rollins said (quotes via Fox Sports):

"He was like ‘yeah… you know what? I always play it safe. I always play it safe every time. And that’s great, but… let’s just try it. To hell with it…. I have plenty of WrestleMania matches, they’re fine but I want to have [this]. Let’s just try it, if we can hit it it’ll be awesome, it’ll be the greatest thing. Let’s just do it.’"
1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Danny Hart
ANALYST
If you enjoy Danny's Sportskeeda articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
5 Shocking Facts About Seth Rollins You Won't Believe Are True
RELATED STORY
5 Possible challengers for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: How Seth Rollins helped Dean Ambrose join WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE heel turns that nobody saw coming
RELATED STORY
Seth Rollins turns 30: 5 most memorable moments featuring the architect
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason why Dean Ambrose refused to join Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on Raw
RELATED STORY
3 WWE heel turns that made careers and 2 that destroyed
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Could Create a Brand New Stable with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins on RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Dean Ambrose turned babyface on WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us