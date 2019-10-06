5 WWE backstage stories we learned this week: Company refused to rehire former GM, Vince McMahon's first impression of The Miz

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Oct 2019, 21:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and The Miz feature in this week's news

The focus of the WWE world has been on the season premieres of RAW, SmackDown and NXT over the last week, as well as the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

From a storyline perspective, the main WWE headlines since our last backstage recap have been dominated by names including Bobby Lashley, Lana, Tommaso Ciampa, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, The Rock and Tyson Fury.

Behind-the-scenes, meanwhile, we have learned some interesting stories from various podcasts and interviews about Vickie Guerrero, The Miz, Kurt Angle, Lacey Evans and Vince McMahon.

In this article, let’s take our weekly look at five of the best backstage stories that have been told over the last seven days.

#5 Vickie Guerrero asked to return

From 2005 to 2014, Vickie Guerrero had one of the most recognisable – and, let’s be honest, annoying – voices in all of WWE.

The former General Manager only had to say the words “Excuse me!” to receive the kind of merciless boos that every top heel in WWE dreams of getting.

Speaking on the first episode of her new podcast, Guerrero revealed that she noticed WWE was starting to use her less and that the company was going in a different direction with their female talents, so she gave one year’s notice ahead of her 2014 departure.

She has since connected with fans at wrestling shows and conventions, which made her want to return to WWE permanently. However, the company decided not to rehire her.

“I wanted to leave my doors open because it was important for me to do that. It’s such a surreal thing because I keep going back, and I’ve asked WWE if I can go back [permanently] and they told me ‘no’. I’m just going to keep my doors open and if they ever ask me [to return], yeah, I would do it in a heartbeat because I miss the ring all the time. I don’t miss the politics, but I miss the ring.”

1 / 5 NEXT