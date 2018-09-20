5 WWE betrayals that broke fan's hearts

Betrayals are part and parcel of WWE.

The easiest way to create a compelling rivalry between Superstars is to have one turn on the other.

Hell hath no fury like a WWE Superstar betrayed.

However, not all betrayals inspire the same feelings in the fans.

Sometimes, what the WWE wants to look like betrayal looks like a righteous babyface stepping out of the shadow of her opportunistic, whining, entitled friend; claiming what is rightfully hers. The WWE can try to spin it any way that they want to, but all I saw was Charlotte Flair taking advantage of her so-called best friend in order to steal her spotlight. Again. I was overjoyed when Becky Lynch stood up for herself and proved that bullies don't prosper. As far as I and many fans were concerned, the only betrayal that took place was Charlotte Flair betraying Becky Lynch. Yes, I am very biased, and I absolutely boo the woo.

Sometimes, what the WWE wants to look like betrayal looks like betrayal, but nobody really cares. This is because they are likely not invested in the wrestlers as a team. As such, there is no emotional response. I can't recall the circumstances of these betrayals clearly; probably because they had so little impact on me. I think Shad Gaspard betrayed JTG maybe?

Sometimes, we see betrayals coming from a mile away. Somebody needs to let Ronda Rousey know that one or both of Natalya and Nikki Bella are going to betray her.

These five betrayals are different. Apart from one, we never saw any of them coming. And all of them broke our hearts. As the saying goes, they got us "right in the feels"

#5 Worst Rusev Day Ever

Why Aiden? Why?

Say it ain't so, Aiden. Say it ain't so.

The wound is still fresh. It's painful to even type this. I keep wishing that it isn't true, but it happened.

This past week on Smackdown, Aiden English, the songbird of Rusev Day, betrayed the Lion of Bulgaria, Rusev, attacking him after his United States Championship loss to Shinsuke Nakamura.

It was doubly shocking because this horrendous act took place on Rusev Day.

