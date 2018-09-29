Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE botches that led to serious injuries 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
881   //    29 Sep 2018, 21:49 IST

A number of WWE stars have been injured because of botches
A number of WWE stars have been injured because of botches

Injuries are all part of the job when it comes to being a wrestler, more often than not it's the wear and tear on the bodies after years of taking bumps that lead many superstars to retire early, but this isn't always the case.

Botches happen a lot on WWE and rarely a week goes by without one of WWE's main roster being part of a noteworthy botch. Whilst many of these botches will be overlooked by WWE officials because they are just small mistakes in the moments, but others leave lasting effects.

There are a number of botches that many of the WWE Universe will remember as moves that ended careers or even forced superstars out on the sidelines for an undetermined amount of time, here are just five that led to the WWE star being sidelined or even forced to retire.

#5 Liv Morgan and Brie Bella

Liv Morgan suffered a concussion on Raw
Liv Morgan suffered a concussion on Raw

Liv Morgan and Brie Bella have taken all of the headlines this week after it was revealed that Morgan suffered a concussion this week on Raw when Bella struck her in the face with two of her Yes Kicks.

This is a spot that Brie has done a number of times since she started using the kicks that her husband made famous, but this is the first time the former Divas Champion has managed to injure any of her fellow wrestlers.

It is unknown how long Morgan will be on the sidelines because of this injury, but the former NXT star does have a match at Super Show-Down next weekend, a match that could now be in question.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 of the funniest WWE botches of all time 
RELATED STORY
5 Rules every WWE Superstar needs to follow
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Almost Died
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Moments That Cannot Be Erased From WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon didn't push after they got...
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten erstwhile WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Missed This Week On Raw (September 17th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Questions WWE Needs To Answer This Week On Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who Brock Lesnar should face when he returns...
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Probably Missed On This Week Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us