5 WWE botches that led to serious injuries

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 881 // 29 Sep 2018, 21:49 IST

A number of WWE stars have been injured because of botches

Injuries are all part of the job when it comes to being a wrestler, more often than not it's the wear and tear on the bodies after years of taking bumps that lead many superstars to retire early, but this isn't always the case.

Botches happen a lot on WWE and rarely a week goes by without one of WWE's main roster being part of a noteworthy botch. Whilst many of these botches will be overlooked by WWE officials because they are just small mistakes in the moments, but others leave lasting effects.

There are a number of botches that many of the WWE Universe will remember as moves that ended careers or even forced superstars out on the sidelines for an undetermined amount of time, here are just five that led to the WWE star being sidelined or even forced to retire.

#5 Liv Morgan and Brie Bella

Liv Morgan suffered a concussion on Raw

Liv Morgan and Brie Bella have taken all of the headlines this week after it was revealed that Morgan suffered a concussion this week on Raw when Bella struck her in the face with two of her Yes Kicks.

This is a spot that Brie has done a number of times since she started using the kicks that her husband made famous, but this is the first time the former Divas Champion has managed to injure any of her fellow wrestlers.

It is unknown how long Morgan will be on the sidelines because of this injury, but the former NXT star does have a match at Super Show-Down next weekend, a match that could now be in question.

