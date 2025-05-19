5 WWE champions who were suddenly buried mid-reign

WWE has changed a number of superstars’ careers by putting the world title on them, but not every reign is built to last. Some champions get their big moment, only to be buried during their title reign.

Whether it was due to backstage decisions, sudden injuries, or head-scratching creative directions, these stars found themselves buried while still holding the gold. Their reigns, instead of elevating their status, became forgettable. Here are five WWE champions whose time at the top was not well booked.

#5. Kevin Owens – Universal Champion (2016–17)

By betraying his prodigy, Seth Rollins, Triple H helped Kevin Owens win the Universal Title, and the Prizeighter’s reign got off to a spectacular start. As the top guy on RAW, fans were eager to see what Owens could accomplish. However, as the weeks went by, he was frequently depicted as a cowardly champion who relied on Chris Jericho to get him through difficult times.

Owens was gifted both in the ring and on the microphone, but he hardly ever won cleanly against even lesser-known fighters. His reign was essentially buried when he lost to Goldberg in a squash match at Fastlane in just 22 seconds. Owens' reign as champion was not elevated; rather, it served as a prelude for others.

#4. Kofi Kingston – WWE Champion (2019)

One of the most poignant plots in recent WWE history was KofiMania. At WrestleMania 35, Kofi's ascent to the top was both long overdue and inspirational. However, his WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end after months of strong defenses. On the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX later that year, Brock Lesnar squashed Kofi in just seven seconds.

No buildup, no rematch, and no explanation. Kingston was immediately shuffled back into tag team action, and his main event status vanished overnight. Fans were outraged, and Kofi’s reign is now remembered more for its disappointing end than its strong beginnings.

#3. Rey Mysterio – World Heavyweight Champion (2006)

Rey Mysterio’s World Title win at WrestleMania 22 was a heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero and a major underdog triumph. Unfortunately, WWE’s booking didn’t reflect that feel-good momentum. As champion, Rey was regularly outmatched and pinned by non-title challengers on SmackDown.

He suffered multiple clean losses to the likes of Mark Henry, The Great Khali, and even Finlay. Instead of being protected, Rey was portrayed as a fluke champion, undermining his credibility. His reign ended at The Great American Bash when he dropped the title to King Booker. Despite being World Champion, Rey was never truly treated like the top guy.

#2. Seth Rollins – Universal Champion (2019)

Seth Rollins started 2019 strong, defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and again at SummerSlam to become a two-time Universal Champion. But WWE’s attempt to portray him as a heroic babyface quickly soured. Fans began turning on him due to overexposure and questionable promos.

Things got worse when he feuded with The Fiend. Their Hell in a Cell match ended in a controversial referee stoppage inside the cell, completely killing his momentum and burying him suddenly. The boos grew louder, and Rollins’ title reign ended. While Rollins is one of the biggest stars in the industry, his reign as the champion back in 2019 was a big blow to his legendary career.

#1. Dolph Ziggler – World Heavyweight Champion (2013)

Dolph Ziggler’s long-awaited cash-in on Alberto Del Rio the night after WrestleMania 29 created an electric moment fans still remember. But his actual reign never took off. Soon after winning the title, Ziggler suffered a legitimate concussion, forcing him to miss weeks of TV.

When he returned, he dropped the title right back to Del Rio at Payback in a one-sided match. WWE never gave Ziggler a chance to recover as a top star. During his reign, Ziggler suffered a pinfall loss to Jack Swagger, which completely buried him as the champion. From injury to a flat title loss, his reign was derailed before it ever began. Despite his popularity, WWE didn’t treat him as a long-term champion.

