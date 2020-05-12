Vince McMahon

Becky Lynch has become the latest WWE Superstar to relinquish her title as she will have to step away from the ring for some time. The Man has announced that she is going to become a mother and thus will be unable to compete and defend her title.

In light of the recent developments, we take a trip down the memory lane to see 5 other Superstars who were forced to relinquish their titles for one reason or the other. Most of them had to let go of their prized possession because of an injury while Asuka did it at NXT because she was moving to the main roster.

Without further ado, here are 5 WWE Champions who relinquished their titles:

#5 Edge

The story of Edge relinquishing his title in 2011 is well known so we shall begin with that. The Rated R Superstar had to retire from the ring while he was the WWE Heavyweight Champion.

The week before his retirement, Edge battled Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania XXVII and successfully defended his title. However, the joy was shortlived as the doctors shattered his dreams and asked him to step away from the ring immediately.

The Rated R Superstar had a neck issue and was known to be on borrowed time after he had broken it back in 2003. He was in the prime of his career but was unfortunately unable to continue.

Things did improve nine years down the line and Edge made his stunning return to the ring in 2020. He participated in the Royal Rumble and finished third and also fought Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

It is unlikely that Edge will be in the title picture as WWE are now focused on pushing young talents - a change the WWE Universe has been desperately waiting for.