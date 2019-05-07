5 WWE Champions you didn't know wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.23K // 07 May 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Brock Lesnar all competed for New Japan at some point.

We all know that the WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today, but there are plenty of alternatives to the Vince McMahon-led promotion.

Overseas, arguably the biggest promotion is New Japan Pro Wrestling, which continues to develop a seemingly-ever growing fanbase.

The two promotions do share some similarities, such as larger-than-life production values, but also differ in vast ways.

But despite these similarities and differences, several Superstars have once competed for New Japan.

Even the top stars in WWE have found themselves competing for the opposing company.

Though these wrestlers had their greatest success in WWE, fans may be surprised to hear about their time over in Japan.

Here are seven WWE Champions you (probably) didn't know once competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

#7 Bret 'Hitman' Hart

Hart gained valuable experience before joining the World Wrestling Federation.

Before Bret Hart made it to the WWE, the Excellence of Execution paid his due travelling and wrestling all over the world.

Advertisement

Gaining experience quickly, Hart would become a huge star in his native Canada, becoming a huge player in Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling.

Along with being the face of Stampede Wrestling, Hart would broaden his horizons by competing with some of the very best in New Japan, including classic bouts against Tiger Mask.

Though Hart lost their 1982 match, the experienced gained against one of the promotion's very best would be invaluable down the line for the future WWE Champion.

The Hitman's matches in Japan, as well as back home in his native Canada would eventually draw the interest of the WWF.

Signing with the company in 1984, Hart would become one of the promotion's most loyal stars, as well as a multi-time World Champion.

1 / 7 NEXT