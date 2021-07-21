5 times Goldberg inexplicably got a WWE Championship match

There is an entire roster of full-time WWE Superstars that the company has to choose from when considering the next challenger for the WWE or Universal Championships.

Legends have always been a big draw for WWE. This is why the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock and Goldberg have been called back for big money championship matches over the years.

That being said, it could be argued that some of the championship opportunities that they are given are not deserved or earned ahead of time. There are another thirty men in that locker room who are losing out on a match at SummerSlam because Goldberg has been handed the shot instead.

This isn't something new in WWE. Since Goldberg's original WWE return in 2016, the former WCW legend has been handed many championship matches without being forced to earn them.

#5. Kevin Owens vs Goldberg - Universal Championship - WWE Fastlane 2017

Goldberg initially made his return to WWE to be part of 'Fantasy Warfare Becomes Reality' at Survivor Series 2016 when he took on Brock Lesnar. Goldberg was able to pick up the win in less than two minutes, before later appearing in the company's Royal Rumble match.

After his issues with Brock Lesnar continued at The Royal Rumble, The Beast Incarnate challenged the WCW legend to a match at WrestleMania 33. It was a challenge that Goldberg accepted. He also went on to be handed a match against Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

At the time, Kevin Owens was the Universal Champion and part of an angle with Chris Jericho. Goldberg interrupted their promo and, after being mocked by Owens, challenged him to a match at Fastlane.

Jericho accepted the match on his behalf and it was later made official before Jericho and Owens went their separate ways a week later.

At Fastlane, Goldberg was able to defeat Kevin Owens after interference from Chris Jericho. The match lasted just 22 seconds and was Goldberg's first championship win in almost 15 years.

It was a match that didn't go over well with the WWE Universe.

