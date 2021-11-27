5 forgettable WWE Championship reigns

WWE has utilized multiple world championships in its history, and it's fair to argue that the company's primary world titles hold more prestige than any other belt.

The Big Gold Belt was used by WWE for years, and the WWE Universal and NXT Championships are also treated as world championships by the promotion. That being said, the WWE Championship has historically been the focal point of the company's main-event storylines.

In Vince McMahon's promotion, the WWE Championship is the longest active belt. Legends like Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan and CM Punk have had remarkable runs with the title. These names, among others, reached new levels during their time with the gold. With impressive reigns, they arguably solidified their status as all-time greats.

WWE @WWE Bruno Sammartino contributed to some of the biggest moments in @WWE history. The longest-reigning Champion in the company's history, the titles he carried are always displayed prominently in @TripleH 's office! Bruno Sammartino contributed to some of the biggest moments in @WWE history. The longest-reigning Champion in the company's history, the titles he carried are always displayed prominently in @TripleH's office! https://t.co/sVUFh6yE3f

But like any other professional wrestling championship, it has also experienced its share of forgettable champions and reigns. While winning the title is always a crowning achievement for WWE Superstars, some of the subsequent reigns failed to elevate the status of the championship. Likewise, several champions didn't elevate their own status.

With that said, here's a list of five forgettable WWE Championship reigns.

#5 Vince McMahon's WWE Championship reign

Wrestling's Past @WrestlingsPast 15 years ago today Vince McMahon beat Triple H to become WWF Heavyweight Champion! #WWE http://t.co/0wSqCV42yc 15 years ago today Vince McMahon beat Triple H to become WWF Heavyweight Champion! #WWE http://t.co/0wSqCV42yc

David Arquette's WCW Championship reign has made him a detested figure among professional wrestling fans. This criticism is somewhat unfair because Arquette, an actor who had a brief run in WCW, didn't want to win the belt. But Vince McMahon's world title reign was a different matter entirely, as he was the owner of WWE when he won the gold. In other words, McMahon booked himself to become the world champion.

McMahon won the company's primary title from Triple H in what remains one of the most shocking title wins in of all time. Ironically, McMahon's bitter rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin helped him win the gold because he was feuding with Triple H at the time. McMahon's reign didn't last very long, as he opted to vacate the title the following week.

Thankfully, Vince McMahon never held the championship again, although he won another world title years several later. In 2007, McMahon became the ECW Champion when Umaga helped him defeat Bobby Lashley. Like his previous reign, he lost this title to the former champion after a mediocre reign.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier