WWE Clash of Champions 2019: Top 5 performers at the PPV

Shruti Sadbhav

Stealing the show like a Boss?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 ended on a high note despite being an average show overall. Each of the Championships was on the line and only two of them changed hands. We saw Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman lose their titles to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

On the other hand, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods lost their titles to The Revival. The rest of the Champions were successful in walking away from the arena with their belts comfortably resting on their shoulders.

We saw several good performances unfold on Sunday night but there were few which stole the show. In this list, we have discussed the top 5 Superstars who left the WWE Universe in awe.

Before we start with the list, I want to hail Sami Zayn as our honorable mention. Yes, he wasn’t fighting inside the ring but he did a fantastic job by commenting during Shinsuke Nakamura’s match against The Miz.

Zayn has always been brilliant on the mic. His snarky comments on The Miz during the Intercontinental Championship match left the arena roaring with laughter. He is doing well as Nakamura’s manager and if we are lucky, we may see a lot more of Zayn commenting on the in-ring action in the manner that only he can.

#5 AJ Styles

You do not want to be in the bad book of The Phenomenal One

If you are one of those people who skip the pre-show, you have my sympathy. To everyone’s shock, AJ Styles defended his United States Championship against Cedric Alexander in less than five minutes to conclude Clash of Champions pre-show.

The Phenomenal One, alongside The OC, went on to manhandle Alexander inside the squared circle to assert his dominance. They convinced us why they are the heels that no one should mess with. Styles and Alexander feuded for a few weeks before the PPV and put up good matches.

But he unleashed the beast inside once his title was put on the line. Not only did Styles successfully defend his Championship, but also ensured that his opponent knows the threat that The OC pose over the entire roster.

