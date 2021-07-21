5 current WWE couples that could be affected by the upcoming Draft 

WWE's annual draft is rumored to be on the horizon and appears to be edging closer since the company has already begun moving around several of its superstars.

The likes of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Finn Balor, and Karrion Kross have already been promoted from NXT, whilst Naomi has reportedly been moved over to SmackDown and Mandy Rose has gone to NXT.

More roster moves are expected in the coming weeks, with the official WWE Draft reportedly set to take place in October, meaning several of the company's current real-life couples could be affected.

Here are just five couples that WWE could inadvertently split up as part of the upcoming WWE Draft.

#5. Karrion Kross could be officially moved to WWE's main roster without his manager Scarlett

Karrion Kross made his official main roster debut last night on Monday Night RAW where he suffered defeat for the first time in his WWE career when he took on Jeff Hardy.

Kross is the current NXT Champion which means that he hasn't officially been called up to the main roster, since he still has some obligations to fulfill on NXT.

Kross appeared on last night's episode of Raw without his manager Scarlett, which took some of the magic from his entrance and could have been the reason why his undefeated streak came to an end.

Scarlett has been backstage for several main roster shows in recent months but is yet to appear on RAW or SmackDown, which opens up the possibility that WWE could officially promote Kross without Scarlett and split the real-life couple.

Big Cass was once promoted to the main roster without his girlfriend Carmella because she still had unfinished business on NXT and WWE could decide the same for Scarlett.

Whilst she's been a fantastic manager for Kross over the past year, she is also a wrestler in her own right and could show what she's able to do in the absence of Kross on NXT.

WWE has a few months yet to decide, but at present, it appears as though the plan could be for Kross to work alone on Monday Night RAW moving forward.

