5 WWE couples that split and continued to work together

Not all WWE couples manage to survive in the business

WWE has created some interesting couples over the years, but whilst the likes of Edge and Beth Phoenix or even The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been able to continue their relationships long after their careers have come to an end, not all couples stand the test of time.

There are currently more WWE couples in WWE than ever before, but whilst there is a new relationship seemingly revealed every day, there are also a few that decide it's time to call it quits.

Many WWE relationships are built on convenience given that these stars work together for a large portion of their year, whilst others are created based on the storylines that they are put into and when these come to an end it's a completely different feeling for both stars.

The issue with being a WWE star is that if you break-up then you still have to continue to go to work because of your contract. This means that there are many couples who have split and then had to come back to work the next day.

#5. Carmella and Big Cass

Carmella and Big Cass met during their time in NXT since The Princess of Staten Island was the manager of Cass and Enzo Amore whilst they were coming through developmental. Cass and Amore were promoted ahead of Carmella which put a strain on their relationship and even though the couple was added to Total Divas and able to showcase their relationship, it wasn't enough to save it.

Carmella and Cass opted to go their separate ways at the beginning of 2017 and Cass has since been released from WWE whilst Carmella has moved on to a new relationship with WWE commentator Corey Graves. The couple also now appears on Total Divas.

