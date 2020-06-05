5 WWE Couples that tried to keep their relationships private

Not all WWE couples have chosen to make their relationships public.

Many Superstars try to keep their personal life as private as possible.

There are more publicly known couples on WWE's main roster right now than ever before. Given the fact that the company is now more open to acknowledging these relationships on screen than they have been in the past, performers seem to feel more confident in revealing details about personal lives.

Toni Storm and Juice Robinson recently made their relationship public on Instagram, whilst the likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as well as many other stars have brought their relationships to public attention in the past few years.

The public attention isn't always a good thing, though. Dean Ambrose and Renee Young, joined a number of other high profile couples in receiving a lot of backlash after making their relationship known to the wrestling world.

Former couple Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy ended their relationship after previously appearing on Total Divas, as did Carmella and Big Cass. This suggests that sometimes the spotlight of the WWE can sometimes work against the Superstars when it comes to finding love.

Aware of this, many WWE couples have tried to hide their relationships in recent years, hoping to avoid the public attention that comes with dating a fellow wrestler.

#5. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins came clean about their relationship back in April 2019, following their respective victories at WrestleMania 35. Interestingly, it was Lynch that ended up making the relationship public, following a disagreement with Edge on Twitter.

The couple went on to share a number of images together that suggested they could have been together for up to a year before they were forced to come clean - after the WWE Universe had spent months speculating that they were more than just friends.

Seth Rollins has already been in a relationship with a fellow WWE star when he started dating NXT star Zahra Schrieber in 2015 and the spotlight that was cast onto her life led to her eventually being released WWE.

It's easy to see why the couple would prefer for their relationship to be under wraps since social media has often proved a toxic platform from budding romances in recent years.

