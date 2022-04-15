5 WWE couples who tried to keep their relationships a secret 

There was a time when WWE couples were able to float blissfully under the radar and keep their personal lives as private as possible. The rise of social media has meant that WWE Superstars are in the spotlight 24 hours a day, which leaves their lives outside of the ring as a talking point.

While there are many known couples both inside and outside of WWE at present, there are a few who admitted that at the beginning of their relationship as they wanted to keep it as private as possible.

#5. Michelle McCool and The Undertaker

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker were both married before they started dating after meeting whilst both working together in WWE. The Deadman and McCool married in 2010, just a year before she quit the company and went on to welcome the couple's only child together.

Whilst the two stars have become one of the best-known couples in the business in recent years, this hasn't always been the case. As part of an interview with Lilian Garcia, McCool opened up about how she was able to keep her romance a secret.

"I would literally wait until everybody left the building so nobody saw me get on the bus. I would do anything I possibly could to, you know, make people still see Michelle for Michelle, not for Undertaker’s, you know, at the time girlfriend. Yeah. Which I’ve quickly learned that never goes away because now I’m just Undertaker’s wife," via EssentiallySports.

The Undertaker was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame and his wife and daughter were there to celebrate with him.

#4. Killian Dain and Nikki A.S.H

Killian Dain and Nikki A.S.H were one of very few couples who were already together before making their way to WWE. A.S.H was signed to the company first and would go on to train at the Performance Center for several months before Dain was invited to try out.

The former WWE Superstar recently opened up to The WrestlingInc Daily about how he kept his relationship with the Scottish star a secret to ensure that he didn't cost her the chance to be part of the company.

"Because we didn’t want it to be a reason why one of us would get signed or the other one would get signed. Nikki got signed and she came about six months before me, and I came over then to see her."

Dain was one of the many WWE releases back in 2021 and has since become Big Damo on the independent circuit. A.S.H. has since won the RAW Women's Championship as one of the main female stars on the red brand.

#3. Zelina Vega and Aleister Black

Zelina Vega, who's currently known as Queen Zelina on WWE TV, and her husband Aleister Black could be seen as an anomaly. Somehow, the couple were able to keep their entire relationship a secret from the WWE Universe until after they were married back in 2018.

Vega was in a relationship with Austin Aries ahead of his release and later moved on to a romance with Aleister Black. The two stars were working in NXT at the time and fans were completely unaware that they were linked together until news of their marriage leaked.

The couple have since shared several images online together and have become much more open about their relationship. Black has been released from WWE and is now known as Malakai Black in AEW, whilst Vega won the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament back in 2021.

#2. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch had been dating for several months before they finally revealed their relationship to the public in 2019. After rumors surfaced that the couple were dating, both Seth and Becky Lynch teased for several weeks before The Man posted the picture of her kissing Rollins backstage.

The couple have since adapted to their relationship being in the spotlight and even announced their engagement, pregnancy, and later their marriage publicly. Rollins and Lynch have become two of the biggest stars in the company in recent years and are now raising their daughter at the same time as being on the road with WWE.

Ahead of their relationship, both Becky and Seth were linked to several other relationships, which is why it took a while for the couple to reveal this one publicly.

#1. Triple H and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

WWE's biggest power couple began dating in the late 1990s and at the time it was well-known that Vince McMahon had a rule about his daughter dating talent. This meant that even though the couple was married on-screen, they were forced to continue dating in secret, before finally revealing their romance publicly.

In 2003 the two stars officially tied the knot outside of the ring and have since gone on to welcome three daughters.

This isn't the first relationship that Triple H has kept away from prying eyes since Chyna's sister Kathy Hamilton recently revealed that The Game and Chyna decided to keep their relationship private so it didn't appear as though she was taking the "Wrong" route to the top.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell