5 WWE Couples Who Try To Stay Under The Radar

Phillipa Marie 22 Oct 2018, 18:43 IST

There are many WWE couples who have remained under the radar

WWE Couples have become a huge part of the show over the past few years since the rise of Total Divas and Total Bellas have shown WWE that there is a certain amount of interest in the personal lives of their WWE superstars.

The Miz and Maryse are the most recent couple to be given their own reality TV show and continue to rake in huge ratings on Miz and Mrs, but even though it's obvious that there is an audience there if couples wanted to join the show, there are many who opt to remain under the radar.

There are many new couples in WWE, whether they have been signed to the company over the past few months or their relationship has only recently become public knowledge, there are a number of WWE couples who prefer to keep their personal life separate from their professional.

#5 Sonya Deville and Zahra Scheiber

Sonya Deville and Zahra Scheiber first became public in April

There was a time when the WWE Universe became aware that Seth Rollins was in a relationship with former NXT Superstar Zahra Schrieber. The former star was fired from WWE back in 2015 after a controversial Instagram post was found and her relationship with the former World Champion reportedly came to an end the following year.

Whilst Rollins has since moved on to a new relationship of his own, Schrieber shockingly appeared at the Hall of Fame ceremony back in April and many of the WWE Universe wondered how the former star had managed to obtain an invite.

It wasn't long before images began to surface on Instagram which proved that it was current SmackDown superstar Sonya Deville is now in a relationship with the former star. Deville has a background in MMA which has helped her throughout her SmackDown tenure, but she has updated her Instagram numerous times to state that the long stints on the road that keep her away from her girlfriend are pretty hard.

