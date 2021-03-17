5 WWE dads that were totally fake

The WWE is currently the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. The company currently airs three weekly shows on the USA Network - Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live and the NXT.

Raw airs for 3 hours whereas Smackdown and NXT air for just 2 hours. The writers have to create a script for these three shows every single week, and it could be a really daunting task to do so.

Sometimes the company will present an exciting angle whereas sometimes they would just repeat something from the past. In order to make feuds more interesting and personal, The WWE is also known for making fake relations between wrestlers as well.

There have been many instances when the company would present someone as a wrestler's fake dad/sister/brother etc. However, there’s no need to mention that these relationships were not real.

Examples of these date back to Ryan Shamrock being presented as the kayfabe sister of attitude era superstar Ken Shamrock to the most recent instance of Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan. The company presented a storyline in which Jordan is Angle’s long lost son. But, this storyline flopped badly because everyone knew it was a lie.

However, a few years ago, when social media wasn’t a trend and fans couldn't dig out facts from the internet, the WWE was able to work with these type of storylines.

In this article, we explore the 'wrestling dads' angle in particular and take a look at 5 wrestling dads added to the storylines who were completely fake.

#5 Eddie Guerrero And Dominic Gutierrez

Dominic is Mysterio's real son

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most iconic wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. He hasn’t won a lot of championships in the WWE, but still, has left his mark on the business.

In 2005, 'Latino Heat' found himself involved in a storyline with fellow Mexican superstar Rey Mysterio where they feuded over legal custody of Mysterio's son Dominic.

Yes, it’s true that these two wrestlers fought with each other to get custody of a then-8-year old boy Dominic. Eddie claimed that he is the father of that boy and not Rey Mysterio.It was one of the most complex storylines in the WWE at the time because a majority of fans didn’t know the truth.

Mysterio won their encounter at SummerSlam and claimed rightful custody of Dominic.

It is interesting to note that Dominic has followed his father's footpath and is now a wrestler signed to WWE's blue brand.

