5 WWE dream matches for Beth Phoenix when she makes her return

Beth Phoenix is one of the best female performers to have stepped foot into a WWE ring. She was incredibly dominant in the ring and was a showcase of power and brute force. However, she arguably retired a bit too early.

Those sentiments were echoed when Phoenix and real-life husband Edge fought The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble 2022. She looked sharp in the ring and ended up winning the match. With The Rated-R Superstar making his return to in-ring action at SummerSlam, we wonder if The Glamazon could do the same. She teased just as much, sending fans into a frenzy.

It's one thing to make a triumphant return, but a whole other thing to book credible opponents for said return. On that note, let’s take a look at five WWE dream matches for Beth Phoenix if she makes an in-ring return.

#5. Rhea Ripley

Ripley's history with Edge could see Phoenix make a return Enter caption

This is the most obvious one. With Edge currently at odds with The Judgment Day, he could use some backup from his wife Beth Phoenix. Together with her and one of the Mysterios, they could properly mix it up with the faction The Rated-R Superstar founded.

A six-person tag team match will allow everyone to get involved and battle it out for supremacy. WWE could also explore a singles match between Phoenix and Ripley. The Nightmare boasts great power and aggression, which are traits that define The Glamazon as well.

#4. Bayley

Bayley's return to WWE at SummerSlam was monumental, as the company got a top star to book into various top feuds and storylines. If someone like Beth Phoenix makes her return to WWE, the two women must definitely meet for a match.

Bayley's slimy heel character would mesh perfectly with Phoenix's gritty and determined persona. Fans will no doubt cheer for the former, taking a beating from the latter. The Glamazon vs The Role Model with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky at ringside would be fun to watch.

#3. Becky Lynch

In the past, female wrestlers were never booked like their male counterparts. Quite a few women have shattered that stereotype, but the two that stand out are Beth Phoenix and Becky Lynch. Beth was so impressive that she was booked into men's matches, while Becky became The Man and the biggest star in the company.

It makes a ton of sense to have Phoenix and Lynch meet in the ring for what would be a battle of generations. Given the talents of the two women involved, it would be a show-stealer and a contest WWE would be eager to book.

#2. Charlotte Flair

Flair and Phoenix would steal any show they wrestle at

Beth Phoenix pummelled her opponents and established dominance in the ring. Whereas Charlotte Flair channeled her domination onto another front. Throughout her WWE career, she has shattered records and has the most women's championships to her name.

A contest between Phoenix and Flair would be intriguing and a spectacle to behold. The Queen is no slouch when it comes to strength and power, but she will probably be overmatched against The Glamazon. The clash of styles between the two women would make for a great and unpredictable match.

#1. Bianca Belair

Phoenix probably sees herself in Belair

Bianca Belair is quite similar to Beth Phoenix in WWE today. When it comes to power, aggression, tenacity and grit, they are virtually the same. As such, the two women meeting in the ring will be nothing short of a wrestling dream.

Belair and Phoenix would tear the house down if they clashed in a match. A battle between these two resilient babyfaces would see plenty of near-falls, drama and fiery spirits. If the RAW Women's Championship is on the line, it will make for a compelling matchup.

