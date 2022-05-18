WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shares cryptic tweet teasing potential return

Former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix has shared a cryptic message hinting at a potential in-ring return.

The Glamazon returned at Day 1 in January this year during Edge's match against The Miz. She then teamed up with her husband in a mixed tag team match, defeating The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble. Last month, Phoenix stated that she was working on a 'secret project' with WWE.

Phoenix still keeps up with WWE television and has been very vocal about The Rated R Superstar's new Judgement Day faction, including the most recent inductee, Rhea Ripley. However, it's been unclear whether she ever intended to step back into the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer has now shared a cryptic tweet showing herself in an Uber wearing what seems to be wrestling boots:

"Just hopped in my Uber. Perfectly normal."

Rhea Ripley has listed Beth Phoenix as a dream opponent

The Glamazon has been quite active on Twitter and has been on a roll sharing messages about her husband's new faction, Judgment Day. She has also dropped hints at possibly at joining the heel faction.

During a recent interaction with 99.5 WKDQ, Ripley expressed her interest in the Hall of Famer being her dream opponent. The Eradicator shared her insights on The Glamazon joining Judgment Day:

"I haven't talked to Beth [Phoenix], but I've been seeing a lot of her posts on Twitter and I don't know if she's very happy about me joining The Judgment Day. So Beth is gonna have to put her emotions aside and be on our side pretty much, or she's gonna have to fight me. Beth Phoenix is my dream opponent and if she disagrees with what we're saying, I wouldn't mind stepping in the ring with her and settling it once and for all," Ripley said.

Beth Phoenix seemed unhappy with Ripley joining forces with Edge in Judgment Day. She was vocal about her opinion of Ripley and sent a challenge to The Nightmare.

Would you like to see The Glamazon feud with The Nightmare? Let us know in the comments section below!

