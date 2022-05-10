Beth Phoenix has two-word reaction to Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shared a sad reaction to Rhea Ripley joining forces with her husband Edge at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Rated-R Superstar collided with AJ Styles in a rematch from the Grandest Stage of Them All. When The Phenomenal One was about to go for his finisher, a masked individual attacked him from behind, costing him the match. The mystery figure was revealed to be none other than former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

She had dyed her hair black and was introduced as the third member of the heelish stable, Judgment Day, which also consists of Damien Priest. It was reported months ago that WWE was considering adding Ripley to the stable, which has now been confirmed.

However, Beth Phoenix wasn't happy with Rhea Ripley pledging allegiance to her husband. She took to Twitter to share her reaction to it, stating:

"Not her *sad face emoji*"

You can check out the tweet below.

This is not the first time Phoenix has spoken about The Nightmare.

Beth Phoenix expressed interest in working with Rhea Ripley

The Glamazon is one of the greatest female stars in the history of the business. She's a former WWE Divas and Women's Champion. She has also competed in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches during her career.

After her return on RAW in January, before this year's Royal Rumble event, Beth Phoenix named Rhea Ripley as one of the women she'd like to work with in WWE:

"We got to take a picture together on RAW, which was something I have been wanting to do, because I wanted to see Rhea Ripley in her final form beside the Glamazon. And if our paths never cross again in wrestling, at least we will have that moment in time. But she is a talent I absolutely will love to work with at any capacity. She is awesome."

The Nightmare is an excellent addition to Edge's new sinister stable, and it could open a lot of doors for her. The group could also elevate her and Damien Priest. It remains to be seen how Judgment Day is booked in the upcoming weeks.

