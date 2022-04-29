Beth Phoenix is working on a "SECRET" project with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is apparently working on a top-secret project with the company.

Phoenix initially worked for WWE from 2004 to 2012, winning the Women's and Divas Championships. Since returning to the company in 2017, Phoenix has wrestled in the Women's Royal Rumble match, been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and worked as a full-time commentator on NXT between 2019 and 2021. She also teamed up with her real-life husband Edge at this year's Royal Rumble to defeat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

However, it appears The Glamazon is working on a whole new project. Taking to Twitter, Phoenix announced that she couldn't wait to share what she was up to, tagging the promotion.

"Can’t wait to share what SECRET project I am working on!!! @WWE" she wrote

While Phoenix gave no clues as to what the project might be, a photo of the former champion in a business suit was attached to the post.

Beth Phoenix recently hit a major milestone on social media

After more than a decade of joining Twitter, Beth Phoenix hit a million followers on April 27th, 2022.

In a tweet posted just before she hit the mark, The Glamazon stated that she'd been a Twitter user for 13 years and wondered if she should do something special to celebrate.

"I feel like after nearly 13 years on Twitter if I pass one million followers I should do something special…."

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix I feel like after nearly 13 years on Twitter if I pass one million followers I should do something special…. I feel like after nearly 13 years on Twitter if I pass one million followers I should do something special….

Coming back to her recent announcement, her post has led fans to speculate on what the new project might be. Throughout the years, multiple veterans and current superstars have been associated with several programs in WWE. People are now hoping for an official and detailed announcement about the project soon.

What do you think Phoenix's secret project is? Would you like to see her return to the ring in the near future? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy