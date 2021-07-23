5 WWE dream matches rejected by legends

Every WWE fan has their dream match that never happened. The chances are that most of them did not take place because the superstars were from different generations.

What if Big Show went up against Andre The Giant? Who would win if John Cena and Hulk Hogan faced each other in their WWE prime? All these are fictional, but there are a few dream matches that could have happened.

However, one Superstar who was supposed to be in the match decided it was not worth it and dismissed the idea. Here's a look at 5 such dream matches that were rejected by WWE legends:

#5 - Stone Cold Steve Austin rejected WWE dream match with Hulk Hogan

Stone Cold vs Hulk Hogan will forever remain a dream match that should have happened but never did. The two superstars were the faces of the company for some time, and in the early 2000s, there was a good chance for them to go head-to-head.

While the idea of Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan feuding was attractive for all, the Texas Rattlesnake did not feel that way. He was adamant that they would not sync in the WWE ring, and the match would not be the spectacle the WWE Universe were keen to see.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the reason behind Stone Cold's thinking and said:

"Austin had it in his mind that Hogan's style and Austin's style were oil and water. He just didn't feel the chemistry. Austin was never about having good matches. Austin was about having great matches. He knew better than anybody else in the world who he could work the best with. Hogan wasn't on that list. Steve could be wrong too. I'm not saying that Hogan and Austin couldn't have a good match. Look at the match Hogan had at WrestleMania 18 with the Rock."

"Steve is a stubborn guy and he just didn't feel it. That's what we are trying to explain in meeting with these guys is that there is a new sheriff and town and his name is Stone Cold. It is not Hulkamania anymore. But if we could use Hulkamania in a bitter way, in an angry way, maybe we could get a WrestleMania out of it. That was the idea but it never came to fruition. It didn't happen because Steve didn't push for it." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

After rejecting the WWE dream match, Stone Cold went on to face Scott Hall at WrestleMania XX. Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan went up against The Rock and produced one of the greatest matches in the company's history.

