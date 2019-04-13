5 WWE Dream Matches That May Happen Soon

The extraordinary WrestleMania 35 is now in the record books and history was made in what has long been considered WWE's annual reset button. WWE now heads into a brand new era of professional wrestling. What happens next and what does the WWE have in store for us? Only time will tell, but now that WWE has some competition in AEW along with some incredibly deep pockets, truly anything is possible.

WrestleMania 35 ended in a somewhat anticlimactic fashion. The "Irish Lasskicker" Becky Lynch 'pinned' Ronda Rousey to become both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion. After further review; however, Rousey's shoulders were not pinned to the mat for the entirety of the three count setting up a potential Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch feud heading into the future.

While that bout would undoubtedly be main event caliber, it likely won't happen exactly as planned. Instead, WWE may have something much bigger in store for Lynch, Rousey, and some of the biggest names in the women's division.

We reveal all that and more in our special 5 WWE Dream Matches That May Happen Soon

#5. CM Punk vs Shane McMahon

CM Punk vs Shane-O-Mac

Impossible, you say? Not quite. While CM Punk has been adamant about never again returning to the squared circle, his business opportunities have become increasingly limited in recent days. After looking subpar in his first two UFC fights, Punk won't receive another huge MMA payday. With his MMA days numbered, the former WWE Superstar will inevitably seek some avenue as a means to satisfy his competitive urges.

The former WWE Superstar has delved into acting and even starred in an independent horror film entitled "Girl On The Third Floor", but CM Punk is no John Cena and not even close to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He lacks the blockbuster star power and instant name recognition his predecessors have, which seriously limits his Hollywood opportunities.

CM Punk once stopped talking about wrestling altogether, but inexplicably opened up about WrestleMania 35, praising the Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory and the historic all female main event. CM Punk has also been paying attention to Shane McMahon, who began using Punk's 'Best in the World' moniker after winning a tournament at Crown Jewel. Punk told the Sauce & Shram show,

"I think he's been calling himself the 'Best In The World' and this is the funny thing about the company is I could say, 'Yeah, that's a little shot at me.' And it probably is. But they'd deny it until the cows come home."

CM Punk is watching wrestling again and that's progress. He's also very astute. Shane McMahon is using the moniker in an attempt to entice CM Punk out of retirement and into a WWE ring. While that may seem like a stretch, we are closer to that happening today than we have been in years, so a CM Punk vs Shane McMahon match is a real possibility especially with WWE's near limitless supply of capital.

There were a lot of big moments at #WrestleMania last night. Luckily we had @CMPunk in-studio to give us his thoughts on the event. #WWE pic.twitter.com/FHA1WS2Xka — Sauce & Shram (@SauceAndShram) April 8, 2019

