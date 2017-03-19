5 WWE employees who were disgraced by leaked content

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 14:44 IST

Scandals usually ruin careers, however, some push on

One of the biggest problems celebrities face is leaked information and content about their private lives. It doesn’t matter whether you are an actor, a sportsman or a politician, leaked information about what you do behind closed doors can end your career.

We have seen powerful politicians like Bill Clinton pay the price for his indiscretion, as well as mega-popular athletes such as David Beckham, losing popularity due to a scandal. This is no different in the world of pro-wrestling. And this is doubly true if you are employed by World Wrestling Entertainment.

With the WWE’s obsession with keeping a clean-cut PG image in place, a scandal can spell the end for some incredibly influential members of the company. Today, we look into WWE employees who were on the wrong end of a scandal. Some came out unscathed, while others? Not so much.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE employees who were disgraced by leaked content.

#5 Paige

Everyone knows about the recent leak that Paige was a victim of

Let’s start off with the most recent entry to this list – Paige. By now, we have all seen the news that a number of compromising photos and videos of Alberto del Rio’s fiance– Paige – have surfaced across the internet, courtesy of a hacker who managed to access Paige’s phone.

Caught up in the same scandal are two other members connected with the WWE – Brad Maddox, and The New Day’s Xavier Woods. At this moment, it’s still unclear as to what the WWE’s next step in dealing with this delicate issue will be.

Further compounding this is the fact that Paige has had numerous run-ins with WWE management – both individually, as well as with del Rio, who was recently released by the company. The WWE might well use this as the perfect opportunity to do away with the trouble that seems to spring up around Paige and terminate her contract.

We should know more in the days and weeks to come.