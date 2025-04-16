5 WWE factions that disbanded in the last six months

WWE has built some incredible factions over the years that have taken the industry by storm. Evolution, The Shield, and NWO are known as some of the greatest factions that have ever appeared in the company.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have continued to work on factions in NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. Many have found great success, while others have fizzled out without making much impact.

WWE fans have seen many factions lose steam or disband over the past six months. The changes have been caused by various factions.

Check out the five WWE factions that disbanded in the last six months and the reason why.

#5. Chase U disbanded after a heartbreaking match

Founded by Chase University leader Andre Chase in 2021, the WWE faction gained prominence in NXT. Andre did great work recruiting some young stars who ended up becoming big names in the company.

Andre Chase took Ridge Holland under his wing to help the superstar overcome his troubles. However, the move proved to be costly for Chase and his crew, as Holland turned heel and went after the faction that had given him refuge.

He faced Andre in a singles match on November 19, 2024, with the stipulation that Chase U had to disband should Chase lose. Holland was victorious, ending Chase University after handing its leader a heartbreaking loss that disbanded the unit.

#4. The Final Testament met an unfortunate end

The Final Testament came to life after Karrion Kross and Scarlett joined forces with Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and their manager, Paul Ellering.

The faction was expected to go on a destructive run, but WWE never gave them the big push. They had some good rivalries and stayed relevant on the main roster for some time.

WWE released Akam and Rezar from their contract in February 2025. This effectively ended The Final Testament’s unsuccessful run on the main roster.

Kross and Scarlett have continued with their gimmick despite the release of Author of Pain. Fans hope to see them reach the next level after tweaks to their presentation.

#3. Pure Fusion Collective ended earlier this year

The Final Testament wasn’t the only faction that fell to WWE releases earlier this year. Pure Fusion Collective also suffered a big blow that effectively ended the group.

Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark joined forces to create a fiery faction in WWE that wanted to undo the women’s division. The group did well until the company released Deville from her contract in February 2025.

The move finished the faction and left Baszler and Stark performing as a tag team. The duo could add another member to get the faction back on the road.

#2. The New Day has done it all in WWE

The New Day is one of the most decorated WWE factions in history. With two world titles and 12 tag team championship reigns to its name, the faction has done it all in the company.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned heel in December 2024 and kicked out Big E from the faction during its 10th-anniversary celebration. The move took fans by surprise and shattered the group.

With Big E out of the faction, New Day is now functioning as a tag team with Woods and Kingston as its only two members. They aim to win some gold again and cement their current heel run under Triple H’s regime.

#1. The OG Bloodline disbanded after Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns

WWE fans have seen the OG Bloodline drama continue despite the original faction members moving on. Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso have gone their separate ways, leaving Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to work together.

The final two members of the OG Bloodline disbanded in April 2025, just before WrestleMania. It all started with Heyman giving in to repay CM Punk’s favor and leaving Reigns to join The Best in the World.

The latest edition of RAW saw Roman Reigns shove Paul Heyman to the mat, showing that the tensions between the two men had spiraled out of control. His actions seem to have ended the OG Bloodline for good.

Once known as the greatest faction of all time, the OG Bloodline was delivered at many levels in the company. Unfortunately, the group seems to have met its end.

