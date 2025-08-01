5 WWE factions that could be formed at SummerSlam 2025

It may not happen all the time in WWE, but SummerSlam could see the formation of a new faction. With so many tag team matches and alliances up and down the card, it wouldn't be a surprise if something big happened.Paul Heyman's group could add a new member. The Judgment Day has a history of adding and replacing members. Is Solo Sikoa's group done adding or subtracting followers?While big title changes or heel turns could leave fans talking, the formation of one of the next five factions at SummerSlam could do the same.#5. Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso add another family member to their sideThe name that has been absent from the latest Bloodline drama is Tama Tonga. He suffered an undisclosed injury after WrestleMania in April. If it were truly serious, more information would have been revealed.Solo Sikoa has seemed to move on from his original MFT, adding JC Mateo and Talla Tonga to his ranks. Tonga Loa rejoined him, but what will happen when Tama is healthy?With interference a certainty in the steel cage match between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga could return to join either side. To shake things up, he could ally with Jimmy Uso and Fatu. Lance Anoa'i could also finally debut.#4. Carmelo Hayes aligns with Street Profits at SummerSlamCarmelo Hayes' usage in 2025 has been disappointing. He joined the main roster in 2024 after a great career in NXT. He battled then Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after SmackDown drafted him, cementing his status as a player for the future.After a feud with LA Knight and Aleister Black, he took a backseat until winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The win was nice, but like every other winner, nothing came from it.Aligning with the Street Profits during their SummerSlam ladder match would make sense. It's going to be a car crash with six teams and numerous tables, ladders, and chairs.B-Fab comes and goes from their side like the seasons change, but adding a singles star of Carmelo's caliber would do wonders for everyone involved.#3. Randy Orton turns on Jelly Roll, forms new Two-Man Power TripThere was a time near the turn of the century when Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin put aside their differences and teamed up. Austin was the WWF Champion, and The Game held the Intercontinental title. Both were WWF Tag Team Champs.Orton and McIntyre haven't held gold for a meaningful period, but switching things up could be what the doctor ordered. The Viper could turn on Jelly Roll and align himself with McIntyre and Paul.The Scottish Warrior could also turn on his celebrity partner and join forces with Orton. They could both realize they were fighting against the same thing at SummerSlam, but for different reasons.#2. Bayley recreates history by debuting a new WWE factionBayley won't compete at SummerSlam this year after missing out at WrestleMania. She didn't make the card at The Show of Shows due to a storyline injury, but she'll miss SummerSlam after losing to Lyra Valkyria in a Best 2-out-of-3 falls match.One huge way she could make her presence felt is by showing up with a new faction. She did so at SummerSlam in 2022 with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as Damage CTRL.Appearing with Paige and/or AJ Lee would be a massive moment. Bringing two new NXT stars like Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Karmen Petrovic, or Kelani Jordan would also introduce the young stars to casual main-roster fans.#1. Roman Reigns turns on Jey Uso, takes over Heyman's group View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile this could be less likely to happen than the other potential factions, there's always the chance that Roman Reigns turns on Jey Uso. Main Event Jey has stood on his own away from the Bloodline, but always returns to his family's side when issues arise.Roman still needs everyone to acknowledge him, and he thinks Paul Heyman didn't do anything to help the group during its success.He felt betrayed when Heyman aligned with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but Roman abused Heyman more than once. The Tribal Chief may realize it was when he had the Wiseman by his side that he had his greatest success.Heyman tried to get Roman to reconsider his choice, but he rebuffed the newly minted Oracle. Turning on Jey would make Jey even more popular while also potentially leading to a future face turn for Bron Breakker.