5 WWE factions without an official leader

While the WWE main roster doesn't presently contain many factions, NXT is keeping the tradition alive by maintaining several units ready to unleash havoc on their opponents.

The company infamously called up Hit Row to the main roster, only to release all of the group's members before they received a chance to properly establish themselves on Smackdown.

Factions like Evolution, D-Generation X and The Shield have provided tons of entertainment to the WWE audience. The concept of a group like this is meant to help the younger stars, who gain success and popularity by aligning themselves with some of the more established members of the roster.

Most factions in WWE history have had a designated leader, who can be the manager of the stable or the most established member of the group. The Nation of Domination had Faarooq and The Rock as leaders at different points. The Diamond Mine, part of the current NXT roster, is led by former the Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong.

However, not all factions must have official leaders. Here is a list of these groups in WWE history without a leader.

#5 Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Corre

The Corre was based on the idea of not having a leader. The team consisted of former The Nexus leader Wade Barrett, fellow ex-Nexus members Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel, and powerhouse Ezekiel Jackson. According to the members of the faction, they were all equals and therefore did not need to choose a leader.

As members of the faction, Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel won the WWE Tag Team titles by defeating Santino Marella and Vladimir Kozlov. The faction often used outside interference from non-competing members to help them win their matches.

The interferences turned out to be their hamartia, as failed interferences in each others' matches led to the implosion of the group's unity.

