5 WWE Superstars who quietly retired

WWE retirements are rarely maintained and wrestlers often come back for another run.

However, retirement matches and ceremonies remain a ritual loved by fans. The gold standard of retirement ceremonies in WWE is that of Ric Flair, who returned to the ring a couple of years later.

Not all wrestlers are fated to have grand retirement ceremonies or, at the very least, a retirement match where they put over younger talent. Many such examples can be found in WWE, where numerous veterans retire without fanfare.

Many WWE stars left the in-ring competition without receiving a grand farewell. Here's a list of 5 WWE superstars who retired quietly.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Dean Malenko

A wrestler's wrestler, Dean Malenko was a second-generation performer whose talents in the ring were next to none. He provided classic after classic in WCW and ECW before arriving in WWE with a memorable segment.

But, in WWE, Malenko was seen as a charismatic vacuum whose apparent inability to deliver promos and radiate the aura of a superstar far outweighed his mastery of in-ring art. Gimmicks such as Double Ho Seven failed to attract the audience and he faded into obscurity.

He quietly retired in 2001 and evolved into a road agent for the company. The relationship between WWE and Malenko continued for 18 years. He suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease during the period.

Malenko left WWE in 2019 and was signed by AEW as a senior producer. Although he stopped being an active wrestler without much fanfare, the former horseman remains an inspiration for hordes of current and aspiring performers, including the likes of Bryan Danielson.

