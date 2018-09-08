WWE Fanfiction: Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Charlotte Flair - The Queen of WWE

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.19K // 08 Sep 2018, 04:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Scarlett Bordeaux faces Charlotte Flair in this fantasy storyline...what ensues is pure sports-entertainment

Editor's note: The following story is a work of fiction, and chronicles the 'what if?' in the world of professional wrestling. While the storylines, feuds, etc mentioned in this series could transpire in the future or may have happened in the past; that bears no semblance to our discussion in the WWE fanfiction series.

In the following WWE Fanfiction story, we take a look at a world where current Impact Wrestling star Scarlett Bordeaux has come over to the WWE--challenging reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the title...

#5 The Smoke Show -- Scarlett Bordeaux

Seth Rollins (second from left) and Scarlett Bordeaux (second from right) are regarded as two of the more popular young pro-wrestlers today

The lights go off for a few seconds, as the fans gasp in awe of the entrance ramp lighting up--smoke covering the passage area, behind which lay the curtains from where the WWE Superstars make their flashy entrances. All of a sudden, the Titantron shows a visual of none other than former ROH and Impact Wrestling star--"The Smoke Show" Scarlett Bordeaux.

The fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, raucously cheer Bordeaux as she makes her way to the ring--relishing every moment of the spotlight--She's finally on the big stage; having proven her detractors wrong after all! Bordeaux then took to the mic, as she egged on the WWE Universe's cheers and seemingly unintelligible chants.

Regardless, a couple of minutes after her having taken to the ring, the crowd settles into a "Let's go Scarlett!" chant--with the fans showing their unanimous support for the popular new WWE-signee..."What's up, Chicago!!! (*fans cheer)...I knew when I first walked into the WWE that there'd be no place other than my hometown (*pause) of Chicago, that's worthy enough to witness the debut of the one and only Smoke Show of WWE," said Bordeaux...

1 / 10 NEXT