5 WWE feuds from recent times which ended too soon

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar

If there is one thing which never fails to mesmerize the WWE enthusiasts, it is a well scripted rivalry! Over the years there have been many iconic in-ring rivalries in WWE which have managed to capture the attention of millions and thus, we now stand with a massive group of fans present all around the globe, together known as the WWE Universe.

WWE Creative has done a remarkable job in building intriguing storylines for all these years but it is often said that sometimes even the best of the best miss their mark. There have been few bookings in the recent times which had all the ingredients to grow into a sensational rivalry but the company decided to go otherwise.

Here, we are listing down five such feuds which could've gone to become something special but instead ended too soon.

#5 Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler

Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler from 2016

When we look at Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler, we find two immensely talented performers who have the ability to develop an enticing rivalry. Back in 2016, Dean Ambrose was at the top of his game as he moved to SmackDown Live following a win over his Shield brothers in a Triple threat match for the WWE Championship at Battleground PPV.

Ambrose embarked his journey on SmackDown Live in a spectacular fashion and the first guy to cross paths with the lunatic fringe was none other than Dolph Ziggler.

Both the aforementioned Superstars delivered impressive promos and all pointed towards a fascinating feud but things went down the hill post their matchup at SummerSlam- which was an evenly contested matchup and saw both the superstars deliver some high octane moves.

Dolph Ziggler is a gem of a Superstar who apart from his tremendous in-ring skill set, possesses brilliant mic skills as well. Dean Ambrose, on the other hand, is an equally impressive performer who was well over with the fans at that moment.

It would’ve been a classic rivalry had the company given these two Superstars some more time.

