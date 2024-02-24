5 WWE feuds that must be prolonged beyond Elimination Chamber

Some current WWE feuds will end at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Rhea Ripley will need to vanquish Nia Jax before she can potentially focus on WrestleMania 40.

The Elimination Chamber event will host five matches and a talk show segment. As WWE builds towards WrestleMania 40, feuds for that show will start to take shape during and after the event.

The card for the Elimination Chamber PLE is limited but the next five storylines and feuds should continue past the final show before WrestleMania 40.

#5 Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair will get hotter

Who will get the upper hand in the Elimination Chamber?

This feud began in the 2024 Royal Rumble where Tiffany Stratton made her main roster debut. She was integral in Belair's elimination as she pulled on The EST's hair from outside the ring.

After she signed with WWE SmackDown, Stratton got in Belair's face but instead slapped Michin. During the go-home promo on WWE RAW, Belair and Stratton traded a few barbs, with Belair claiming she would definitely pin Stratton in the Elimination Chamber.

The EST could win the Chamber match again, but Becky Lynch is the favorite due to the numerous teases of a match with Ripley over the last few months. Belair vs. Stratton could become more intense in Perth if one star eliminates the other. They even had an interaction on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

#4 The LWO needs redemption against Legado Del Fantasma

Neither faction is booked for the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, but their business is far from being over.

Elektra Lopez factored into Zelina Vega's qualifying match loss. She also eliminated Vega from the battle royal to determine the final participant for the match.

Legao Del Fantasma has just been established recently, so the feud will likely continue past the Elimination Chamber. The newer group attacked Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on the go-home SmackDown. Rey Mysterio could be slated to return on the Road to WrestleMania, adding another layer back into the feud.

#3 The Final Testament isn't done with Bobby Lashley's group

Neither group has won this ongoing feud

Much like the feud between the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma, nothing has been resolved between The Final Testament and Bobby Lashley's faction.

There was supposed to be a six-man tag match but chaos ensued and the bout was called off. The Authors of Pain had a squash match on one episode of WWE SmackDown while Lashley focused on qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match.

That seemed like the perfect opportunity for Karrion Kross to cost Lashley a chance at a title shot and give Bronson Reed a spot in Perth. It did not happen. The Authors of Pain beat the Street Profits on the blue brand.

After potentially injuring Lashley during the match, the feud will continue on The Road to WrestleMania.

#2 Sami Zayn's vs. Self-doubt will continue past the Elimination Chamber

He's battled Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura recently, but Sami Zayn's current feud has been against himself. He has doubted his abilities to match the magic he created on the way to WrestleMania 39.

Zayn has also promised that he'd be a champion again in a few interviews with Jackie Redmond. The fact that he keeps mentioning that could mean something significant might come from those words.

Gunther's opponent for WrestleMania 40 is up in the air, but Zayn would be a good choice. He's a former Intercontinental Champion and a huge fan favorite. Zayn should continue to doubt himself until he ends up challenging Gunther at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#1 The Judgment Day vs. The Awesome Truth

Will R-Truth have the last laugh over the Judgment Day

One of the most entertaining WWE angles over the last few months has been R-Truth's involvement with The Judgment Day. His innocence and naivete about not really being a member of the group has been comedic gold.

After one of his final beatdowns, Truth finally understood that he wasn't in on the joke. Despite the heartbreak for Truth, it's led to some great episodes of RAW. The angle has also continued Miz's face turn and the reformation of The Awesome Truth.

While they've faced Finn Balor and Damian Priest a few times, the angle must continue to WrestleMania. Truth and Miz could simply challenge The Judgment Day or be among a few teams in a multi-team match. However it happens, The Awesome Truth and The Judgment Day should still interact.