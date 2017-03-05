5 WWE friendship storylines which were comparable to the JeriKO storyline

This isn't the first time in wrestling a friendship has gone sideways. Here are five WWE friendship storylines comparable to JeriKO.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 11:45 IST

Where does this friendship storyline rank in our top five?

One of the most entertaining combinations in WWE during the latter part of 2016 was Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Each week, these two would use their charms to garner a reaction from the fans, and whether it was intentional or not, JeriKO had fans laughing hysterically.

The dynamic created was one that most had a hard time not enjoying. Even the biggest of Owens or Jericho detractors had to accept the fact that these two weren't simply engaging in a bromance, but rather had a friendship that many could only dream of having.

However, a couple of weeks ago, the relationship between JeriKO took a turn for the worst.

It had been teased several times towards the end of 2016 that the two were on the verge of a split, but what happened during the Festival of Friendship was an example of a well thought-out swerve.

When Jericho saw that he got a new ‘List' from his ‘best friend' Kevin Owens, he was ecstatic, at least until he realised that his name was on it. At that point, Owens beat down the United States champion, to the point where he had to be taken out of the arena in an ambulance.

This isn't the first time in wrestling that a friendship has gone sideways. Here are five WWE friendship storylines which were comparable to that of the JeriKO storyline.

#5 Hulk Hogan and 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff

They were rivals, then friends and then rivals once again

Fans of the WWF in the 1980s will remember Hulk Hogan's feud with Rowdy Roddy Piper, which led to the main event of the first WrestleMania, where Hogan and Mr. T faced Piper and ‘Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff.

The finish of the match saw ‘Cowboy' Bob Orton inadvertently knock out Orndorff with his cast, causing him to get pinned, after which he was left alone in the ring. When Orndorff came to, he didn't expect both Hogan and Mr. T wanting to check in on him to make sure he was alright.

Also read: 5 most unbearable WWE storylines

What came about after this was a slowly built friendship between Hogan and Orndorff. However, as time began to pass, Orndorff started hearing comments from the likes of Bobby ‘The Brain' Heenan, who called Mr. Wonderful, ‘Hulk Jr'.

After some time, Orndorff finally snapped, and the result was a split in his friendship with Hogan. Despite Hogan's best efforts to convince Orndorff that it wasn't true and he wasn't a follower, the idea had played on Orndorff for long enough that he turned on The Hulkster.