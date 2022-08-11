5 WWE gimmicks inspired by pop culture

WWE is as much a hub for creativity as it is for professional wrestling. Wrestlers are encouraged to rack their brains and develop their characteristics in innovative ways. This, of course, is done within company guidelines and policies.

Thanks to the performers' inputs, we have seen some iconic WWE characters over the years. From Dwayne Johnson's jabroni-beating Rock to Mark Calaway's Undertaker, there are some all-timer gimmicks in the company's illustrious history. These characters were inspired by many things around them, ranging from real-life incidents to random shower thoughts.

One of the most popular avenues of inspiration in WWE has been pop culture. Whether it's iconic characters, mannerisms or even storylines, superstars have turned to them to lend some background to the roles they play.

So lets take a look at five WWE gimmicks inspired by pop culture.

#5. On our list of WWE characters inspired by pop culture: Kane (Michael Myers, Halloween)

Kane is well-known as The Undertaker's brother, who first emerged in WWE hell-bent on tormenting him. He is one of the scariest characters in wrestling history, and is based on many different masked horror characters.

Predominantly, however, Kane is based on Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise. In the Halloween movies, Myers plays an evil brother, which is exactly what The Devil's Favorite Demon was upon his debut. Many of his traits, mannerisms and even his mask were inspired by Myers.

#4. Razor Ramon (Tony Montana, Scarface)

Scott Hall is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. What set him apart from his peers was his dedication to his character. Back in the early 90s, he joined WWE and pitched an idea for a character based on Tony Montana's Scarface.

The iconic film starring Al Pacino saw him play the role of a gangster named Tony Montana. Hall loved the character and debuted a heel gimmick based on it. It was a massive success among fans and critics alike, which had a lot of entertainment value. He became incredibly popular and left WWE with no choice but to turn him face.

#3. Bray Wyatt (Max Cady, Cape Fear)

Bray Wyatt is a genius when it comes to character work. During his time in WWE, he debuted iconic characters like The Eater of Worlds and The Fiend. His outlandish gimmicks always kept fans guessing, making his run a fantastic one.

Wyatt cited Max Cady from the film Cape Fear as an inspiration for his cult leader gimmick. Cady was played by Robert De Niro in the movie, and the former Husky Harris mirrored the way he talked and dressed.

#2. Alexa Bliss (Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad)

Alexa Bliss' cosplay of Harley Quinn during her heel days was scarily accurate. They are both women with big mouths and a penchant for violence and dirty tricks. Bliss took inspiration from Margot Robbie's portrayal of Quinn in Suicide Squad, naming it the interpretation of the character she liked the most.

The Goddess' Quinn impersonation helped fans pay attention to her character. WWE recognized the potential in the gimmick and allowed her to play a devious heel for years. Little Miss Bliss excelled at the role and became one of the most successful female stars on the main roster.

#1. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (The Joker, DC Comics)

While Harley Quinn is dating The Joker, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is not. That and Mistah J. having only one ridiculously-colored suit is the only difference between him and Rollins, whose Visionary gimmick draws heavily from the former. Indeed, Rollins told Z100's Josh Martinez that his character is incredibly versatile like the Clown Prince of Crime is in the comics.

"God, it’s as if — it’s as if this crazy — if The Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it. I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot. It’s a lot happening but the cool thing about the character is it can kind of go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it and I think that’s fun, you know? You can have matches like a Hell In A Cell match with Edge, but you can also have television segments where I just laugh with my best friend Bayley for five minutes."

Rollins has tapped into his character so much that he and The Joker are incredibly similar. Unhinged? Evil laugh? The ability to get into people's heads? A self-proclaimed visionary? It's a shame no one on the roster is Batman enough to complement him.

