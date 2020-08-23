5 WWE gimmicks that were reworked and became successful

If at first you don't succeed, try and try again. This phrase has been synonymous with several WWE Superstars. Throughout the years, we have seen many Superstars change their names and appearances, as well as their gimmicks.

For a lot of these Superstars, something was missing. And it only took a slight tweak to their character or gimmick, for them to achieve success. This is the case for several WWE Superstars today.

What would have happened if Hulk Hogan didn't turn heel and become Hollywood Hulk Hogan or if Ric Flair wasn't The Nature Boy? Shawn Michaels would have had a different career trajectory if he hadn't turned his back on Marty Jannetty.

In this article, we will explore a few examples of some characters that were revised and become a success.

#5 WWE reworks Rocky Maivia into The Rock

From Rocky Maivia to The Rock made a world of difference. Photo / Sportskeeda

As a third-generation WWE superstar, Dwayne Johnson had massive shoes to fill. He had the pressure of being the son of a former tag team champion and grandson of High Chief Peter Maivia.

When Rocky Maivia debuted, his appearance wasn't impressive. He was slapping hands and fist-pumping on his way to the ring. It wasn't long before the fans started to dislike him.

The fans would express their displeasure at him whenever he would come to the ring. It was disheartening for Johnson at the time and he needed a reboot.

It was essential for his career to have a change made to his character. So while he was taken off TV, new plans were formed.

Upon his return to WWE, Rocky Maivia had disappeared, and The Rock took his place. Initially a member of WWE's Nation of Domination and later as its leader, Johnson became one of the most hated characters in WWE at the time. He would then go to become a multi-time World Champion and one of the best Superstars on the mic as well.

WWE was able to rework Rocky Maivia into becoming The Rock and the result was absolutely brilliant.