5 WWE gimmicks that Impact Wrestling (TNA) copied

Impact Wrestling/TNA just couldn't stop themselves from copying these WWE gimmicks!

@desibrah by Dushyant Dubey Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 19:08 IST

One of the many times TNA copied the WWE

Impact Wrestling, better, and formerly known as Total Nonstop Action (TNA) is a promotion that has struggled to find an identity of its own ever since its inception in 2002. Founded by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett as an “alternative” to the professional wrestling juggernaut promotion WWE, Impact has often been accused of copying the WWE.

To give credit where it’s due, however, the promotion has come up with many amazing angles over the years on their own and have built a lot of stars including the likes of Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.

However, despite all the good work that they’ve done, Impact Wrestling certainly cannot distance itself too much from the reality that has been its’ past. From stolen gimmicks to blatant mock gimmicks, to the WCW-lite version that Hogan and Bischoff created out of it, Impact have certainly been guilty of copying a bit too much at times.

So today, we’re going to take a look at five WWE gimmicks that Impact Wrestling copied. Let’s begin with one that was more of a parody than anything else!

#1 Stone Cold Shark Boy

Stone Cold Shark Boy was Shark Boy’s “tribute” to Stone Cold Steve Austin. In the storyline leading up to the gimmick, Shark Boy had just woken up from a coma and ended up talking like Stone Cold. In the following weeks, Shark Boy would emulate Stone Cold’s promos and would also drink “Clam Juice” in the same vein as Stone Cold drinking beer.

“Stone Cold” Shark Boy was not a ripoff, but a parody/tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin, although the gimmick went on far longer than any actual parody should really have.

Also read: 10 similar wrestling gimmicks

However, during a Reddit AMA, Shark Boy stated that he wouldn't have gone on with the gimmick if it wasn't fine with Stone Cold for him to do so. As per Shark Boy, Stone Cold “really enjoyed” the gimmick and sent word to him via Kevin Nash, wishing him luck.

Let’s now move on to one of the more actual ripoffs, with TNA copying one of WWE’s age-old storylines.