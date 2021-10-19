5 WWE Hall of Famers who serve as company ambassadors

WWE has an abundant history of rivalries, matches, shows, and lore to merit the celebration of legends. Thus, the company's Hall of Fame receives a new batch of inclusion every year. While it is not a physical location, and some inclusions are contentious, it is the most prestigious hall of fame in professional wrestling.

Certain legends, after their retirement, sign a legends contract with the company. This leads them to make periodic appearances on WWE shows and public appearances representing the promotion. The company cherry-picks legends with considerable appeal, and they are almost always happy to accept.

Active wrestlers are also considered for the ambassadorial job. Kairi Sane currently acts as a representative of WWE in her native Japan. Her case, however, is an exception, and Hall of Famers are primarily appointed to the position.

Here is a list of 5 WWE Hall of Famers who act as ambassadors for the company.

#5 Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricky Steamboat

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Edge And Randy Think They Are Going To Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Have They Not Seen My Match With Ricky Steamboat? Now That Was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. What Does The @WWE Universe Think? #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver Edge And Randy Think They Are Going To Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Have They Not Seen My Match With Ricky Steamboat? Now That Was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. What Does The @WWE Universe Think? #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver https://t.co/6AqJ0LvN7j

The Dragon is widely considered to be one of the greatest in-ring performers. Steamboat's most famous moment in WWE saw him face Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Championship. Steamboat won the championship on WrestleMania III in an iconic match.

Steamboat swapped between WWE and WCW multiple times before retiring. He worked for TNA and returned to WWE for some surprisingly brilliant performances against a villainous Chris Jericho.

Since his retirement, Steamboat has worked as an ambassador for WWE. He also worked as an NXT trainer at one point, but now solely works as an ambassador, making periodic appearances on legends nights and other occasions.

