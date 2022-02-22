5 WWE Hall of Famers who have aged gracefully

WWE Superstars are in the spotlight for a relatively short amount of time, spending their glory years in the squared circle before then moving on to career paths outside of the business.

Whilst there are several Hall of Famers who have dropped off the radar, there are others who have left the spotlight, only to emerge looking better than ever. The rise of social media in recent years has meant that wrestling fans are now able to keep up with some of their favorite wrestlers, years after their retirement from the business.

The following list looks at just five WWE Hall of Famers who have recently emerged looking better than ever.

#5. Hall of Famer Edge is looking incredible at 48 years old

After more than a decade of dominating WWE in both the tag team division and as a singles wrestler, Edge was forced to retire from the business back in 2011.This came after it was revealed that the Rated-R Superstar was suffering from Cervival Spinal Stenosis.

After almost a decade of working on other projects and stepping into the acting business, Edge made his return to the company at the 2020 Royal Rumble. It was eveident that he'd maintained his fantastic shape even while he was away from pro wrestling.

A year later, Edge picked up the win as part of the 2021 Royal Rumble and went on to main event WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. At the age of 48, Edge is one of the oldest Superstars in the company at present but is still able to deliver a five-star match when needed.

Whilst there are obvious differences between the star that left WWE back in 2011 and the man who returned in 2020, Edge has been able to age gracefully.

The former 11-time World Champion has pushed for nine years to be back in the business and is now finally on top of his game, in the shape of his life and looking ahead to WrestleMania 38 in around six weeks time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande