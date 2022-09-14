5 Hall of Famers who never won a championship in WWE

The WWE Hall of Fame is home to many of the greatest legends of the business. Wrestlers, managers, and even celebrities have made an ever-lasting impact on the company. Their legacies are forever cemented, to be remembered by wrestling fans for centuries to come.

However, several Hall of Famers have never won a WWE title. Though you don’t need a championship title to earn a Hall of Fame induction, it certainly does help.

With that said, let’s look at five WWE Hall of Famers who never held a WWE title.

#5. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

The winner of the inaugural Royal Rumble matchup (1988) truly had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has feuded with Harley Race, Andre the Giant, Dino Bravo and Sgt. Slaughter, just to name a few.

He was the proud American patriot who represented the red, white, and blue better than anyone in WWE.

Duggan did earn himself a couple of title matches for the Intercontinental and WWE Championship, but never won the title(s). Duggan also wrestled for WCW, where he would become their Television and United States Champion.

Duggan was inducted into the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame. He continues to make appearances at wrestling conventions and is currently battling cancer.

#4. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff began his career in 1983 for WWE, immediately aligning himself with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper as the duo began a feud with “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan. He main-evented WrestleMania (1985) with Piper as his tag partner as they lost to Hogan and Mr. T in the main event.

Orndorff feuded with Hogan until the two patched things up and became friends (temporarily). He then turned on Hogan during a brief feud with Adrian Adonis, Big John Studd, and King Kong Bundy. Orndorff challenged for the WWE Championship but never won the title.

Orndorff left WWE 1988 and returned in 1990 (briefly), only to join WCW later that year. He would go on to win the WCW Television Championship and became a WCW Tag Team Champion on three occasions.

Orndorff was inducted into the 2005 WWE Hall of Fame. Sadly, he passed away in July 2021 from dementia.

#3. Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jerry “The King” Lawler joined WWE in 1992 after having an historic, hall of fame-worthy career wrestling for USWA and AWA. He became one of the most decorated champions to never hold a WWE title. His legendary rivalries with Bret Hart are among some of the most entertaining matches you’ll ever see.

Lawler worked as a wrestler and color commentator for the company full time until the early 2000s, where he began to wind down his career and transitioned to being a WWE analyst/commentator on a part-time basis.

Lawler was inducted into the 2007 WWE Hall of Fame. He is currently still employed by the company and makes regular appearances during WWE premium live event kickoff shows.

#2. Sting

“The Franchise of WCW” finally made his way to WWE after many years. Sting was the standard-bearer for WWE's biggest rival from 1987 through to its buyout by Vince McMahon in 2001.

He entered semi-retirement between 2001 and 2003, and would wrestle select dates overseas. He then made a full-time return to the wrestling industry with TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) from 2006 to 2014.

Sting would make his debut with WWE at the 2014 Survivor Series, confronting Triple H and dropping him with the Scorpion Death Drop. Sting would lose to Triple H at WrestleMania 31 (2015).

He received his one and only WWE Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions (2015). Sting lost the match, but also suffered a neck injury. He was diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis, an injury that temporarily ended his in-ring career.

Sting was inducted into the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame. During his speech, he would announce his retirement from the wrestling business. However, The Icon found his way back to wrestling in December 2020, signing a contract with AEW and becoming a part-time performer after aligning himself with Darby Allin.

#1. Jake “The Snake” Roberts (WWE Hall of Fame 2014)

Jake “The Snake” Roberts became one of the most popular and enigmatic figures to ever set foot inside a WWE ring. His chilling promos and creepy mannerisms made him an instant star.

Roberts had some great rivalries with the likes of “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Andre the Giant, The Honky Tonk Man and The Undertaker.

Roberts had two runs with the company, but never won a single WWE title throughout his career with the organization. He battled alcohol and drug addiction throughout the latter portion of his career but would conquer his demons by 2014 thanks to help from his longtime friend, Diamond Dallas Page.

Roberts was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. He is currently under contract with AEW, acting as a mentor/manager for Lance Archer.

