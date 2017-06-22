5 WWE heel turns we need ASAP

These guys and girls just do not work as babyfaces. It's time to turn them heel.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 21:39 IST

There are some notable names in need of a heel turn

You know there is something wrong with professional wrestling when the top babyfaces in the world of sports entertainment aren’t being cheered. At best, they’re able to generate a slight amount of interest, and at worst, they’re being booed out of the building on a weekly basis.

This is now how professional wrestling as a whole, and the WWE, in particular, should work. The formula over the years has been simple. The babyfaces are cheered, a la Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin and the heels are booed. It seems pretty straight forward.

Except, it isn’t. With the WWE adamant in pushing Roman Reigns, the fans have turned their backs on the traditional heroes of professional wrestling and take more pleasure in cheering the heels instead. This is pretty much what prompted a face turn for AJ Styles after Wrestlemania 33.

In the same vein, perhaps it is time the WWE gave other superstars the same treatment. In this face, turning babyfaces heel. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE heel turns we need to see ASAP:

#5 Sasha Banks

Banks has the potential to be a top heel

This is something fans have been crying out for ever since Bayley won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship before Wrestlemania 33. A feud between the two seemed inevitable at the point for some reason, the creative department just refuses to pull the trigger on The Boss’ heel turn.

Now, more than ever, it is imperative that she is turned into a villain. She has been struggling and has just come out of a shockingly bad feud with Alicia Fox of all people while Bayley has steadily descended into a joke.

This turn could be the catalyst to restart both women’s careers. If they put a feud that’s even half as good as the one they had in NXT, it would ensure they are both mainstays at the top of the Women’s Division for years to come.