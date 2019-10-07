WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: 5 reasons why Bayley lost SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley to become the champion for the tenth time

Earlier this year, Bayley cashed in her MITB briefcase to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Almost five months later, The Queen took back her title tonight, at Hell in a Cell.

Bayley turned heel to support her best friend Sasha Banks who returned to WWE after a four-month-long hiatus from the company. In the process, 'The Hugger' crossed paths with Charlotte Flair and the four horsewomen engaged in a prolonged feud.

Bayley defended her title against Charlotte last month at Clash of Champions when she depended on one of the oldest tricks in the handbook for the heels. She used an exposed turnbuckle to injure her opponent and turn the match in her favor. At this point, he looked like her much-awaited heel turn was finally moving in the right direction.

Funnily enough, none of those tactics could come to the aid of the former Champion when she lost her title to The Queen today, at Hell in a Cell. She is yet again left without gold around her waist and here are a few reasons why it happened.

#5 Lacklustre title reign

This feud quickly made fans lose interest in the title

As much as I hate to say it, Bayley’s title reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion was not as good as the other horsewomen – Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She has a huge fan base but a lack of dedicated storyline often pushes her to the side-lines.

As the SmackDown Women’s Champion, she only feuded with the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Ember Moon. Unfortunately, none of those rivalries had an impact that would force WWE to keep the title on 'The Hugger'.

Moreover, Sasha Banks’ arrival in WWE after The Boss’ hiatus deviated most of the attention to Bayley’s friendship with her real-life BFF.

Frankly, it’s unfair to blame Bayley for an uneventful title run because she is constantly booked as the weakest horsewoman of the promotion. Her potential is often left unexplored via constant bookings that shades her merits as a performer.

It is high time for WWE creatives to realize that creating a ‘Championship material’ cannot be accomplished overnight. Bayley needed stronger bookings to prove that she deserves to have the title around her waist.

Who knows when she will get her hands on the title again? But maybe this moment will aid in moving her heel turn in the right direction.

