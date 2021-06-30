5 WWE ideas that wouldn't have worked with fans

WWE had the chance to experiment quite a bit over the last year. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have been completely absent from the main roster events aside from this year's WrestleMania.

In a few short weeks, WWE will have put an end to the ThunderDome as the company will begin touring again. Fans will be welcomed back with open arms. However, with that comes live reactions from the returning crowd.

Some storylines, characters, and matches have bitten the bullet thanks to a lack of fan interest, or rather, complete disdain from the WWE Universe.

With fans absent over the past year, WWE has gotten creative and taken a lot of risks with things that would never slide with a live fanbase in attendance.

For better or worse, it's time to look back at five WWE moments over the last year that wouldn't have worked with fans. We'll start with a pretty obvious one.

#5 RETRIBUTION runs wild in WWE

Okay, so "works" might not be the best word. Still, for several months, WWE was plagued by attacks from, what at first, was a mystery group. The Performance Center was attacked by over a dozen masked and hooded figures, laying people out and tearing apart the building. There was a point where they even threw Molotov cocktails at a generator.

And that alone would not have happened had there been any fans around. Taking chainsaws to the ring and threatening to main commentary? Daniel Bryan was fired for choking Justin Roberts with a tie.

But it got worse. Soon the group, dubbed RETRIBUTION, was cut down to four members and was eventually led by Mustafa Ali. Five NXT call-ups that the majority of the fanbase knew were "hidden" behind half masks.

Remember when Bray Wyatt showed up on the main roster and people began chanting Husky Harris? Yeah, imagine that but for every single member of this group.

While WWE would've been going for boos, they more than likely would've gotten complete disdain from most crowds. The only reason this was allowed to go on was that the company ignored any negative feedback they saw online.

