5 WWE in-ring returns we could see in 2022

Wrestling is unlike any other business. Whilst many careers head towards a wilful retirement, WWE Superstars are not happy to hang up their boots.

Over the years, it's become clear that retirement in WWE is just another word for a break until the star is rested and the company needs them once again. Even injuries doesn't make retirement official since both Daniel Bryan and Edge, in recent years, have returned after a long absence.

This means there are several former stars and legends who could be eyeing 2022 as their comeback year either for one more match, or a second chance.

The following list looks at just five potential in-ring returns we could see in WWE next year.

#5. The Baddest Woman On The Planet, Ronda Rousey could return to WWE

Ronda Rousey had a short run in WWE that ended at WrestleMania 35 when the former UFC Champion was defeated in the first-ever all-female main event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was able to win the RAW Women's Championship as part of her short stint in the company, and was part of a high-profile feud with Becky Lynch.

At WrestleMania, The Man became the first person in WWE to pin Rousey which opens the door of a potential feud when Rousey makes her long-awaited return.

The former star announced she was leaving the company in order to start a family. Both Lynch and Rousey announced pregnancies in the years that have followed, but Lynch has since returned.

Rousey is due to welcome her daughter later this month, which would give the star plenty of time to recover if WWE was hoping for Rousey to be part of a show like SummerSlam 2022.

Lynch was able to make her return following the birth of her daughter after just eight months, so there is a small possibility that Rousey could recover in time to make her long-overdue return to WWE in 2022.

