5 WWE King of the Ring winners who never won a world title 

The King of the Ring tournament is one of the most historical match concepts that the WWE has ever created. The purpose of this gimmick match was to make a star out of the winner. Some famous winners include Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Edge.

There was a time when the King of the Ring tournament was a concept in which the winner would receive a shot at the WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar came to mind when he became King of the Ring and defeated The Rock for the WWE title at SummerSlam in 2002.

Although future world champions have won the King of the Ring tournament, not everyone wins the big one after becoming King of the Ring. Here are five WWE King of the Ring winners who never won a world title.

#5. WWE King of the Ring winner Mabel

King Mabel

The WWE Universe negatively reacted to Mabel winning the King of the Ring tournament. Fans were hoping for one of their favorite stars to win, such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Mabel received a massive boost in his character in the main event of that year's SummerSlam as he came up short against Diesel for the WWE Championship.

Rumor has it, this belt was designed for Mabel to use after he won the 1995 King of the Ring. #WWF #WWE pic.twitter.com/dcXx4tK330 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 18, 2015

Mabel was also a former WWE Tag Team Champion and Hardcore Champion but was never a world champion.

Mabel also had character changes down the road, such as Viscera, a former member of the heel faction The Ministry of Darkness. Viscera also played a sexual character who had feelings for former RAW ring announcer Lillian Garcia.

King Mabel, first of his name, Protector of the Realm, Breaker of Chainz, Mother of Dragons, and rightful heir of the 1995 King of The Ring. pic.twitter.com/sYYJVkVcbK — 10 Bell Pod (@10BellPod) June 7, 2019

The last change of character occurred when Viscera became Big Daddy V, where his manager, Matt Striker, pronounced him the most dominant WWE force.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood