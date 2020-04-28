5 WWE Ladder matches that didn't involve a Championship

Triple H

The Ladder match is one of the greatest gimmick bouts that professional wrestling has ever seen. The match has been a staple in wrestling for decades and has been used numerous times to finish off major feuds.

The first-ever Ladder match in WWE was contested between Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, on an episode of WWE Wrestling Challenge on July 21, 1992. Ever since then, the company has presented tons of Ladder matches on its programming, including major PPVs like WrestleMania. The majority of WWE's Ladder matches used to be contested for Championship gold, but it all changed when WWE introduced the Money In The Bank concept.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at 5 WWE Ladder matches that weren't contested for a Championship, or a Money In The Bank contract.

#5 A guitar

Elias

In late 2018, Elias turned babyface for the first time in his WWE stint and attacked King Corbin with his guitar. For the next few weeks, Elias got into a feud with Bobby Lashley, who had turned heel a while ago and had joined forces with Lio Rush. Lashley went on to put Elias down on several occasions, with the matches ending in DQ, count-outs, or distraction by Rush.

The duo finally met at the 2018 TLC PPV, but there wasn't a title on the line here. Instead, a guitar was hanging above the ring, and the stipulation of the match stated that the winner would be the Superstar who managed to retrieve the guitar from the top by ascending the ladder. In the end, Elias grabbed the guitar and took it off to register a win over Lashley. He didn't get to celebrate for long though, as Lashley attacked him soon after the match was over.