5 WWE legends and the stars they put over

These legends helped build the stars of today.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 15:03 IST

Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels after their feud at WrestleMania XIX

In order to make it big in the professional wrestling business, you more often than not need to be put over by a more established name. It's an unspoken rule of the business that veterans will lose to younger talents in order to create a new star for the future.

Despite some instances when this isn't done (John Cena vs The Nexus, anyone?) a number of today's stars have only become household names thanks to some WWE legends who decided to give them a helping hand along the way.

History is littered with such instances, of course, but today we focus on five established stars who are amongst the greatest of their generation in 2017. So, you won't be seeing names from the 1980s and 1990s - we are disregarding the Attitude Era, the Golden Age of Wrestling, and everything that came prior to that.

It's all about the stars who were made in the Ruthless Aggression Era and remain on top of the WWE ladder to this very day. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE legends and the stars they put over:

#5 Shawn Michaels putting over Chris Jericho

Feud of the Year for a reason

Chris Jericho has made a name for himself for putting over young talent and helping them become main event players. But, he himself was the beneficiary of an older legend giving him a boost back in the 2000s. That legend was Mr Shawn Michaels who give him a leg up not once, but twice.

The first instance was back in 2003 when the two feuded briefly. Jericho might have lost but he was put on the map as a serious member of the roster due to that feud.

But, the kicker was in 2008 when he had the Wrestling Observer's Feud of the Year against Michaels. Returning from a hiatus, Jericho and Michaels engaged in a nasty rivalry that eventually saw Y2J triumph over The Heartbreak Kid.

This led to Jericho capturing three World Championships during that single run with the company. Who says Shawn Michaels can't put talent over?