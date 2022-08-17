5 WWE Legends who deserve a "Ric Flair style" last match

After 50 years of styling and profilin', The Nature Boy Ric Flair pulled off one final match in front of nearly 7,000 grateful fans at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, in the heart of Music City, USA.

The stars were out in full force as Ric Flair walked down that aisle one last time. Legends such as The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Diamond Dallas Page were just a few prominent names in attendance.

If you look at the list of living legends who have graced a WWE ring, several names come to mind when it comes to having a "Ric Flair style" last match. Let's take a look at 5 WWE Legends who deserve a sendoff fit for royalty.

#5 in our list of WWE Legends who deserve a "Ric Flair style" last match - Diamond Dallas Page (DDP)

Self high-five! DDP!

This has to start off by first acknowledging how great this human being is. Diamond Dallas Page is single-handedly not only reviving careers but changing and saving lives. The stories of how he rescued Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall alone are worthy of a humanitarian award.

DDP took the road less traveled, so to speak. Unlike many others who began their professional wrestling careers in their late teens or early twenties, Dallas didn't get started until he was in his mid-30s. It wasn't until the late 90s that he got into his prime as an in-ring competitor.

In 1999, DDP won his first world title when he defeated Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Sting in a four-corner match at the WCW Spring Stampede pay-per-view. Page would hold the WCW World Championship a total of 3 times and while his run was not very long, it was certainly memorable.

Diamond Dallas Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, alongside other greats such as Kurt Angle, The Rock 'n Roll Express, and Ravishing Rick Rude, just to name a few. A final match similar Ric Flair's to celebrate him as both a performer and a person is exactly what DDP deserves.

#4 Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat.

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat is without question one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time. As a lifelong babyface, Ricky had an infectious personality, supreme in-ring presence, and a technical skillset that was practically unmatched.

Steamboat got his pro wrestling start in 1976. He began in AWA and eventually found his way to WWF in 1985, at the peak of the famed Golden Era. Ricky was one of the cornerstones of that era and one of the primary reasons why the company was so successful.

WrestleMania 3 is widely regarded as one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time. Ricky defeated Macho Man Randy Savage during the event and to this day, their match is considered one of WrestleMania's greatest matches. Steamboat finished his career as one of the most beloved and decorated wrestlers of all time. In 2009, Ricky was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Dragon has been traveling the world, attending wrestling conventions and shows, as well as autograph signings. He still has a tremendous amount of fans who have been following him for decades. While Steamboat may not demand the same level of pageantry that Ric Flair had for his final match, a legion of fans would still come out in support of one last match if this were to take place.

#3 Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels

Some fans will argue that Shawn Michaels is the greatest of all time, even ahead of Ric Flair. Although that is subjective, The Heartbreak Kid is undoubtedly one of the very best to ever step foot in a squared circle.

Michaels cut his teeth in the wrestling business as a tag team specialist. However, his career started to take off once he and Marty Janetty split and Shawn went on his own. HBK would go on to become one of the most decorated and successful professional wrestlers of all time. In 1996, Michaels was named number one by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in their annual PWI 500 rankings.

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels ) and boy was it something!



I hope you all enjoy DX took @WWE places it hadn’t been (and maybe wasn’t ready for just yet) and boy was it something!I hope you all enjoy @WWE onAE Biography tonight at 8pm ET! DX took @WWE places it hadn’t been (and maybe wasn’t ready for just yet 😂) and boy was it something!I hope you all enjoy @WWEonAE Biography tonight at 8pm ET! https://t.co/HA5e8fFhVI

Michaels was also known as "Mr. WrestleMania" for his part in creating some of the best WrestleMania matches and moments of all time. One of his most memorable bouts was against Razor Ramon at WrestleMania X. HBK also had incredible feuds with the likes of The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and of course Ric Flair, just to name a few.

The former world champion is currently working as a producer and trainer for NXT. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice; once individually in 2011 and the other as a member of D-Generation X in 2019. HBK could have one last match similar to Ric Flair to show why he is called The Showstopper.

#2 The Rock

The original people's champion - The Rock!

When it comes to former wrestlers who have had success in Hollywood, no other performer can compare to The Rock and the the level of stardom he has reached in the mainstream world. The Great One has become a top actor and currently shows no signs of slowing down.

In 1996, WWE fans witnessed the debut of a third-generation superstar who went by the name Rocky Maivia. He was a natural babyface who was immediately pushed as a top star. Fast forward a year, things changed and the mega superstar known as The Rock was born.

We all know how successful the former WWE Champion was in the ring. He is not only one of the most accomplished stars of all time, no one has ever commanded the attention of a wrestling audience quite like The Rock. He had the look, the charisma, and the swagger necessary to become an all-time great.

Since leaving WWE, The Rock has worn many different hats. The most notable being his acting career. The Hall of Famer has also gone back to his first love, football, as he is now the owner of the revamped XFL. A Ric Flair style final match would command the attention of more than just the wrestling world if The People's Champion competes one last time.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

The greatest of all time! Hulk Hogan

There are professional wrestlers and then there is Hulk Hogan. No matter how little you know about wrestling, you know who Hulk Hogan is. He is the one who was initially responsible for pro-wrestling crossing over into the mainstream world. As successful as Ric Flair was in the ring, Hogan was the one to truly transcend the business beyond just wrestling.

When Hulk Hogan was in his prime, he was the reason why many were drawn to wrestling. He personified a larger-than-life superhero moniker that fans could not get enough of. Regardless of what you think of him as a person, it is impossible to deny what Hulk Hogan has done for professional wrestling.

If Hogan were to have a Ric Flair Style final match, it would need to take place inside a venue capable of handling the enormous crowd that it would demand. You would have to assume that this would be an epic event that would draw fans from all over the world. The undercard alone would likely be comparable to a WrestleMania card.

If this event were to ever take place, it would have to happen sooner, rather than later. While Hogan is still in fantastic shape, he is still 69 years old and father time waits for no one.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you like to see have a "Ric Flair style" last match? Hulk Hogan The Rock 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell